M. John Harrison, 81, Wins Booker Prize for The End of Everything

British science fiction writer M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, becoming the oldest winner of the award at age 81.

British science fiction writer M. John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything. The 81-year-old received the 50,000 pound ($77,000) prize at a ceremony in London.

The judges praised the book for combining huge ambition and extraordinary, expert writing. Harrison is the oldest writer to win the Booker Prize, two years older than Margaret Atwood when she won in 2019. The End of Everything is his 13th novel. He beat five other finalists, including previous winners Douglas Stuart and Marlon James, who had been the oddsmakers favourites, and Pulitzer Prize laureate Elizabeth Strout.

Also read M John Harrison Wins 2026 Booker Prize at 81, Becomes Oldest Winner

Novel Set on England Coast

The novel is set on England's Channel coast in the near future, after an unspecified calamity has shattered society and brought an influx of enigmatic alien entities to Britain. It centres on a beachcomber who lives with his gun-toting aunt and discovers a puzzling, shapeshifting artifact on the shore. Historian Mary Beard, who chaired the judging panel, said the book is the politics of now seen through the lens of the future.

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She described it as being about a society undergoing a catastrophe that they don't really understand. What he does is to say, when the catastrophe comes, you won't know what's happening, Beard said. And there are bits where you, the reader, are with the characters in not fully understanding. Now, I think that's fantastically exciting.

Harrison's work includes large dollops of fantasy and speculative fiction. He won the Arthur C. Clarke science fiction award for a previous novel, Nova Swing. Although borders between publishing genres are increasingly blurred, it is still rare for a work of sci-fi to win a major literary prize. Harrison said before he won that he had been working for 40 to 50 years to shift the balance, both as a novelist and as a critic.

Science Fiction Considered Literary

Why shouldn't a well-written work of science fiction be considered to be literary fiction? Booker Prize Foundation chief executive Gaby Wood noted that the prize has removed references to literary fiction from its materials, because all fiction is literary. Beard said Harrison's win was recognition of what some people would see as the blindingly obvious, that you find great books in every genre.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize is open to English-language novels from any country published in the U.K. and Ireland and has a reputation for transforming writers' careers. Beard said the prize was definitely not a lifetime achievement award. We thought this was a book that had earned it, she said.

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Judges Reach Unanimous Decision

The judges, who included poet Raymond Antrobus and singer Jarvis Cocker from the band Pulp, met for four or five hours to pick a winner, and the choice was ultimately unanimous. There was a lot of discussion and disagreement and debate, but nobody stomped off, Beard said. The award ceremony took place on Tuesday morning in London, where Harrison delivered his acceptance speech after winning the 2026 Booker Prize.