Aged Care and Dementia: The Struggle for Respectful Support of Non Binary Seniors

Mahadeva, a non binary activist with mixed dementia, shares a lifelong story of trauma, advocacy and fear of discrimination in aged care. New research led by Deakin University aims to build inclusive care models for LGBTQ people living with dementia.

Mahadeva, a non binary activist now in their seventies, reflects on a lifetime of trauma and resilience that began with a school concert in Melbourne.

As a child they were drawn to a classmate, but the encounter turned hostile when the girl's mother and sister forced Mahadeva to hand over personal letters. A family dispute erupted and the foster father, expected to protect them, responded with anger instead of support. The incident left a deep scar; the friendship ended and Mahadeva later learned the girl was forced into marriage.

The early betrayal set a pattern of violence that continued into adulthood, including domestic abuse in a first marriage and a battle with ovarian cancer. Now living with mixed dementia, including Lewy body disease and Alzheimer's, Mahadeva also carries post traumatic stress disorder. Memories of childhood abuse surface more frequently as short term memory declines, yet advocacy work for LGBTQ people with dementia provides a powerful source of healing.

A close bond with fellow dementia advocate Anne Tudor and opportunities to mentor young people bring moments of joy amid daily challenges. Mahadeva is currently cared for at home by the youngest daughter, hoping to age and eventually die in familiar surroundings.

However, the fear that caregivers may not respect their gender identity looms large. A recent episode with a home aide illustrates this anxiety: the aide reacted aggressively upon seeing a pride flag on a desk, prompting Mahadeva to demand that the worker leave the room. The survivor wonders what might have happened if they had been unable to speak up.

Research shows that roughly eleven percent of Australians identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex, although reliable statistics are scarce because many avoid disclosing their identity. Professor Louisa Smith of Deakin University has spent nearly a decade studying the experiences of LGBTQ people with dementia. Her four year project aims to develop a new model of care that addresses the specific needs of this community.

Early findings from direct engagement with people living with dementia and their care partners reveal a desire for safe housing, supportive relationships and community connections - basic elements that most people with dementia value, but which are especially critical for those who have endured lifelong discrimination. When these needs are unmet, responsive behaviours can worsen, increasing the risk of isolation.

Studies indicate older lesbian, gay and bisexual adults face higher rates of social isolation and are more likely to suffer from heart disease, depression, stroke and substance use disorders, all of which raise the likelihood of developing dementia. Smith emphasizes that experiences vary, yet a common reluctance to enter aged care or accept in‑home assistance persists because of historic mistreatment by medical institutions.

To translate research into practice, Smith's team collaborates with Dementia Training Australia, LGBTIQ Health Australia, Dementia Support Australia and HammondCare to produce a toolkit for aged‑care providers. The goal is to equip staff with knowledge and skills to create inclusive environments. Kedy Kristal, chief executive of GRAI in Perth, notes that LGBTQ training is not mandatory for aged‑care workers and many lack understanding of resident needs.

She cites cases where transgender residents were cared for according to their pre‑transition gender, or where a person who had stayed closeted all life came out after admission and had their sexuality dismissed by family. Dementia can lower social inhibitions, a change that can be either liberating or risky depending on the surrounding support.

The emerging framework seeks to ensure that older LGBTQ individuals receive dignified, respectful care that acknowledges their identities and addresses the compounded effects of age, disease and discrimination





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