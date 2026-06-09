Agnes Restaurants Revamps Menu to Shed Accolades and Reconnect with Roots

Ben Williamson, co-owner of Anyday group, relaunches Agnes with 25 new dishes, moving away from special-occasion status to a neighborhood favorite. The menu now features Spanish-inspired items and seasonal changes.

The things that hold us up sometimes eventually weigh us down. It is a truism that applies to relationships, careers, personal habits. For Ben Williamson, the co-owner and culinary director of the powerhouse hospitality group Anyday, it applied to his marquee venue, Agnes.

Every time he would catch up with people, the suggestion was always to go to Agnes. It got to the point where he would think, Oh God, I have got to go back to Agnes again. You just end up eating the same stuff. It might read as a startling admission, but Williamson says it matter-of-factly enough.

Anyday has been on such a tear recently, it is easy to forget that Agnes, arguably its marquee venue and a contender for Brisbane's best restaurant, is just six years old, and it was his first venue as chef-patron. Williamson talks about it with that candid honesty but affection and care that you might your first child. There was nothing wrong with what we were doing, he says.

Everything was going really well; there just was not enough change happening, firstly for myself, but then also, I presumed, for the guests. Williamson has rung the changes, Agnes relaunching last week with 25 new dishes. That is more than two-thirds of the Fortitude Valley restaurant's menu. It was significant enough for Anyday to take it to the media with a press release.

I think that was because we had not done it in so long, Williamson says. We just wanted to get that word out: Agnes is going back to its roots and shedding that whole, we won a tonne of awards and accolades thing. That is not what defines us. We want to get back to an organic changing restaurant for the public.

It is to get back to a neighbourhood favourite, as it was always intended, rather than being a special-occasion restaurant. I mean, Agnes trades so strongly, but this gives people more of an ability to dine the way they want to dine. There are other things at play here too.

Williamson, along with co-owners Frank Li, Bianca Marchi and Tyron Simon, has come off the back of four openings in the past 12 months: Idle, Golden Avenue, The French Exit, and Le Royale. Finally, he had the bandwidth to turn back to the group's existing venues. Williamson says to expect Agnes menu to more readily evolve with the seasons in the future, and that fellow Fortitude Valley restaurant Bianca is his next stop.

Williamson also talks about this being a chance to re-engage with Agnes front line. I miss kitchens, he says. It got to the point where I am like, Oh God, I have got to go back to Agnes again. You just end up eating the same stuff.

There was definitely an element of, Have I still got this? Can we make this happen? And it was a challenge at first. But when I started getting that flow and executing, it has been so rewarding.

I did 17 double in a row. Good to know I have still got that in me. As we grow as a group, it has always been my fear that we corporatise too much, Williamson says. Hospitality is people.

It is shared experiences and stories, from the kitchen to the front of house to the bar. That is what we should be celebrating. The new menu items include torched Mallorcan toast with honeycomb, fennel seeds and guindillas; chistorra (Catalan-style chorizo) roasted in farmhouse cider and lime; and coral trout pil pil with burnt lemon. There is a distinctly Spanish influence here, but Williamson said it was more by happenstance than design.

I tend to disregard the current menu and just brain dump a whole lot of stuff down, and then piece it together into something that has flow and cohesion, he says. I physically got in there and tested all the dishes, and it was a great send-off for Anthony to be part of that process and go out on a high. It was not until we that we picked up on that Spanish influence.

Outside of Moda and a couple of other places, there is not a tonne of it in Brisbane. Not that it is all change. Key dishes such as smoked, cured tomato toast with caper leaf and olive oil, and the yellowfin tuna sourdough crumpet with creme fraiche are present and correct. That is not to say some dishes will not come back.

I am already scouring the reviews daily, so we will keep listening and adapting what it is we do. The revamp signals a return to Agnes original ethos as a neighbourhood favourite rather than a destination for special occasions. Williamson hopes that by refreshing the menu and embracing seasonal changes, the restaurant will attract a more diverse clientele and encourage repeat visits. The Spanish-inspired dishes, while accidental, add a fresh twist to the local dining scene.

With Anyday group continuing to expand, Williamson is mindful of maintaining the personal touch that defines hospitality. He plans to spend more time in the kitchen and engage with customers directly. The response to the new menu has been positive, and Williamson is already considering further tweaks based on feedback. This commitment to evolution and connection underscores the philosophy that guides Anyday: hospitality is about people, not just food.

The future of Agnes looks bright, with a renewed focus on creativity and community. As Williamson puts it, change is essential to avoid stagnation, and this relaunch is just the beginning of a more dynamic approach to dining in Brisbane





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Menu Revamp Brisbane Restaurants Chef Ben Williamson Spanish Influence Hospitality Group Anyday

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