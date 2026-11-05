De Minaur Misses Turin After Paris Loss as Hijikata Stuns Djokovic

Alex de Minaur's second-round exit at the Paris Masters ends his automatic Turin qualification hopes, while Rinky Hijikata beats Novak Djokovic on the same day.

Alex de Minaur will not be an automatic qualifier for the ATP Finals in Turin after a surprise second-round loss at the Paris Masters. The world No.9 fell 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

De Minaur had contested the exclusive end-of-year tournament in each of the past two seasons. His exit came on the same day fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata scored a career-best win over Novak Djokovic. Hijikata triumphed 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 and will next face Etcheverry. The unheralded Sydneysider came through two qualifying matches to reach the main draw.

Also read Novak Djokovic misses ATP Finals after shock loss to Rinky Hijikata

Hijikata Upsets Djokovic Despite Injury Concerns

He then upset Italy's world No.21 Luciano Darderi for the third time this year to earn his shot at Djokovic. Hijikata joins de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt as Australians who have beaten the Serbian legend. He later revealed he considered not taking the court because of a pre-match injury. I just cooked my neck a bit yesterday and, to be honest, it was not feeling great last night or this morning, Hijikata said.

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But I guess a bit of adrenaline kicked in, and I was going to do whatever I could, so I am glad about my performance. Djokovic, a 24-time major champion, had already slipped outside the top 10 with a lighter schedule at age 39. He has also become more vulnerable to these types of defeats that rarely happened in his prime. The loss to Hijikata rules him out of playing in Turin.

He had wanted to play at this year's event after skipping it the past two seasons. It was a day of major upsets in Paris. World No.1 Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe and Learner Tien also lost in the men's draw. For de Minaur, the defeat caps an uneven season.

De Minaur Uneven Season Ends ATP Finals Hopes

The 27-year-old rallied late in the year to reach finals in Beijing and Vienna. He lost to Djokovic in Beijing and then to Carlos Alcaraz in Vienna. He lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon, but went out in the third and second rounds at Roland-Garros and the US Open, respectively. De Minaur originally entered Paris with a one-point edge over Spanish phenom Rafael Jodar, but that was incorrect.

The ATP's published tally had not removed the Australian's lowest points tally, which is necessary because only 18 tournaments go towards each player's total. The governing body belatedly corrected the discrepancy, leaving de Minaur 49 points adrift. He needed to outperform Jodar in Paris to overtake him for the last qualifying spot, but they both lost in the second round.

De Minaur is still the first emergency as it stands, but Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul could go past him if they make deep Paris runs. The same two players could also knock de Minaur out of the top 10 in the rolling 12-month rankings if they both advance to a certain stage. The seven-time grand slam quarter-finalist ascended to a career-best No.5 in July.

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De Minaur Faces Younger Competition Challenges

He now faces a new challenge to remain in elite territory amid the emergence of several younger players, including Ben Shelton, Jodar, Flavio Cobolli, Arthur Fils and Jakub Mensik. Cobolli was de Minaur's Wimbledon conqueror, a defeat that left him particularly devastated as he continues to try to make a major semi-final. I think one of us went out to win the match, and the other went out not to lose the match.

It is pretty self-explanatory who was who, de Minaur said after the Cobolli loss. It breaks me inside. That is the reality of it. Many, many hours get put into my craft, and countless years to have moments like these.

To not step up to the plate is truly gut-wrenching. De Minaur failed to win a match in his Turin debut two years ago. He was overjoyed to beat Fritz there last year and advance to the semi-finals, where his nemesis Jannik Sinner ended his run. That Fritz victory was de Minaur's only one last season over a top-10 opponent, excluding team events.

He later revealed it was the reward he had craved after dealing with a fair bit of heartbreak recently.