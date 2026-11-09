Ahmed Al Ahmed Book Release One Year After Bondi Siege Heroism

Ahmed Al Ahmed publishes his memoir on the first anniversary of the Bondi terror attack, detailing his struggle with attacker Sajid Akram and his life journey from Syria to Australia.

Ahmed Al Ahmed has released a new memoir marking the first anniversary of the Bondi terror attack, which remains Australia's deadliest mass casualty event since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. The book details his confrontation with attacker Sajid Akram, an Islamic State supporter, during the deadly siege that resulted in 16 deaths and 38 injuries. This publication coincides with the somber remembrance of the tragedy that shook the nation nearly 12 months ago.

The memoir features contributions from ghostwriter Liam Pieper, known for his work on Eddie Jaku's bestselling autobiography. Al Ahmed's narrative weaves together a scene-by-scene account of the afternoon of October 26, 2024, with chapters from his early life. The non-fiction structure aims to sustain suspense, though the tragic outcome is already known to readers who remember the devastating events of that evening.

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Al Ahmed was born in 1980 in Al-Nayrab, Syria, near the Turkish border. He was the eldest child of Malakeh and Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, a shepherd and police officer in the Assad regime. His family moved frequently to Latakia, Masyaf, Aleppo, and Jableh as his father's career advanced. Al Ahmed worked from age nine and endured brutal conscript training in the Syrian police force for six months before fleeing the country.

After moving to Dubai, a cousin sponsored his move to Australia, where he qualified as a carpenter and became a citizen. He married Alsu, an Australian of Russian heritage, in 2012, and started a construction company. Following a work injury requiring anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, he opened a shop in Sutherland. In October 2025, he welcomed his mother and father to Australia for a visit before the attack.

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On the day of the attack, Al Ahmed was in Bondi searching for coffee near a Chanukah festival illuminated by a giant menorah. At 6:40 pm, shooter Sajid Akram began firing at families celebrating the Jewish festival. Al Ahmed sprinted toward the attacker and tackled him from behind, wrestling the gun away from Sajid's hands. He threatened Akram with the weapon before propping it against a palm tree to seek cover.

As the younger Akram resumed firing, Al Ahmed slipped behind the tree but was hit by five bullets. A 12-second video clip filmed by a bystander from a balcony showed his bravery and circulated globally. US President Trump called him a hero, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General Sam Mostyn visited him in the hospital with flowers chosen by the King.

Al Ahmed later explained to his daughter Sofia and others why he did not shoot Sajid Akram. He stated he had not been given the right to take a life, reflecting a personal code of morality that persisted despite his violent upbringing. This stance contrasts with the violence he endured in Syria and his military service, where he never fired a gun in anger.

A $2.5 million GoFundMe campaign launched after the attack sparked a public fallout with his father and brothers. Police laid charges of assault and intimidation against Al Ahmed, which were later withdrawn. This family dispute is omitted from the memoir, which focuses on his personal journey and the immediate events of the terror attack in Bondi.