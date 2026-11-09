Ahmed Al Ahmed Book Review Sydney Terror Attack Survivor Memoir

Ahmed Al Ahmed shares his memoir of the 2025 Sydney terror attack, detailing his disarmament of Sajid Akram and his journey from Syria to Australia, in a new book by Liam Pieper.

Ahmed Al Ahmed, the Syrian-Australian carpenter who disarmed terrorist Sajid Akram during the 2025 Bondi terror attack, has released a memoir detailing his survival and moral stance. The book, co-written with ghostwriter Liam Pieper, offers a granular account of the violence that killed 16 people and injured 38 others on December 2025.

Memoir Structure and Ghostwriter Liam Pieper

Liam Pieper, known for his work on Eddie Jaku's bestselling autobiography, co-authored the book with Ahmed Al Ahmed to structure the narrative. The text interweaves a scene-by-scene record of the attack with flashbacks to Al Ahmed's childhood in Syria. This non-fiction novelistic device aims to sustain suspense despite the known tragic outcome. The structure includes specific timestamps like "Bondi, 6:47pm" followed by distant memories such as "Dubai, 2000s." Readers may find the transition between immediate danger and past trauma repetitive, yet Al Ahmed's voice remains distinct beneath the editorial choices. His narrative tone is described as decent, modest, dogged, and forbearing throughout the text.

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Early Life and Migration to Australia

Ahmed Al Ahmed was born in 1980 in Al-Nayrab, Syria, near the Turkish border as the eldest child of Malakeh and Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed. His father was an ambitious shepherd and a brutal figure who rose through the Assad regime's police force. The family relocated frequently to cities including Latakia, Masyaf, Aleppo, and Jableh. Al Ahmed was put to work from the age of nine and became a friendless outsider who frequently missed school. After national service, he endured six months of conscript training in the Syrian police force that he described as barbaric and eclipsing his father's cruelty. He subsequently fled to Dubai, where a cousin's sponsorship helped him gain a working visa for Australia. He qualified as a carpenter and eventually became an Australian citizen.

Personal History Before the 2025 Attack

In 2012, Ahmed Al Ahmed met and wed Alsu, an Australian of Russian heritage. He established his own construction company before a work injury leading to anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction forced him to open a shop in Sutherland as a stopgap measure. In October 2025, he welcomed his mother and father to Australia for a visit. On the day of the attack, Al Ahmed drove to Bondi with a cousin. He was searching for coffee and encountered the Chanukah festival, which was illuminated by a giant menorah and filled with families celebrating the Jewish festival. This setting provided the backdrop for the sudden outbreak of violence that would define his public life.

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Disarming Sajid Akram at Bondi

The shooting began at 6:40pm when a figure in black began shooting calmly at people trying to escape. Ahmed Al Ahmed spotted Sajid Akram, the second attacker, metres in front of him and ran to jump on his back. He wrestled the gun from Sajid Akram and verbally assaulted him using strong language acquired from two decades on Australian building sites. Al Ahmed pointed the weapon at the elder Akram, who backed away, before propping the gun against a palm tree. When the younger Akram fired, Al Ahmed took cover behind the palm, which saved him from certain death but resulted in him taking five bullets. Police eventually shot both Akrams, killing Sajid and wounding his son on the bridge.

Global Response and Moral Stance

A 12-second clip filmed from a balcony across the road showed Al Ahmed lying in the hospital, and this footage circulated worldwide. US President Donald Trump called him a hero of the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General Sam Mostyn visited his bedside with flowers chosen by the King. Some observers, including his elder daughter Sofia, questioned why he did not tackle the second shooter or kill Sajid Akram immediately. Al Ahmed responded that he had not been given the right to take a life. This moral position aligns with his history of avoiding violence, as he had never fired a gun even during his military service. A subsequent $2.5 million GoFundMe campaign sparked a fallout with his father and brothers, leading to charges of assault and intimidation that were later withdrawn by police, though these events are omitted from the book.