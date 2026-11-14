AI and Drones Search for Missing Boy Gus Lamont in South Australia

Police deploy advanced AI and thermal drones to scour Oak Park Station for four-year-old Gus Lamont. The high-tech effort yielded few leads.

Authorities launched an unprecedented technological investigation into the disappearance of four-year-old Gus Lamont at Oak Park Station near Yunta in South Australia. Police deployed advanced drones and artificial intelligence algorithms to scan the rugged outback terrain in a desperate attempt to locate the missing child. The operation marked the largest and most intensive missing-person search in the history of South Australia n law enforcement.

Aerial Surveillance Technology Deployment

Gus Lamont was last seen playing on a dirt mound outside his grandparents' homestead at approximately five o'clock in the afternoon on September 27, 2025. His grandmother discovered he was missing thirty minutes later when she attempted to call him inside at five-thirty. The vast and remote nature of Oak Park Station necessitated the use of cutting-edge aerial surveillance tools to cover hundreds of square kilometres of difficult terrain.

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Working Drones Australia, a specialist surveying company, was contacted by police three days after the initial report of the disappearance. Chief Executive Daniel Wood traveled from Canberra to the site to oversee the operation. His team utilized two drones programmed with specific flight paths to systematically capture high-resolution images of the landscape. The goal was to create a detailed digital map of the property for subsequent analysis.

Thermal Imaging and Environmental Challenges

The initial phase of the aerial search employed thermal cameras to detect heat signatures during nighttime hours. Investigators hoped to identify the body temperature of a living person hiding in the brush or rocks. However, the unique environmental conditions of the Australian outback presented immediate and significant obstacles to this approach.

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Daniel Wood explained that the ground cooled down rapidly after sunset. Simultaneously, shrubs filled with sand radiated residual heat, creating false positives that masked any human heat signature. The thermal technology proved ineffective in these specific conditions, forcing the team to abandon night searches after only a few nights. The environmental interference made it impossible to reliably distinguish between natural terrain and a potential missing person.

AI Analysis of High-Resolution Imagery

With thermal imaging ruled out, the focus shifted to detailed aerial photography captured during daylight hours. The drones recorded approximately twenty-five square kilometres of the property with extreme precision. The resolution was so high that a drone operator could read the text on a discarded Coca-Cola can from the sky. These images were then processed by artificial intelligence trained specifically to recognize objects relevant to missing person cases.

Working Drones Australia developed proprietary software capable of identifying backpacks, clothing, footwear, water bottles, and even bones. The AI model was trained using medical-grade synthetic bones and actual clothing items to ensure accuracy. The system was designed to filter out the natural background of the red dirt landscape to highlight artificial artifacts. This specialized training was crucial given the unfamiliar terrain data the AI had to process.

Limited Results and Expanded Search Efforts

Despite the sophistication of the technology, the search yielded surprisingly few concrete leads. Daniel Wood estimated that the company provided police with fewer than twenty reports containing coordinates for objects worth examining. The volume of potential clues was low compared to the scale of the effort and the capabilities of the hardware. The AI struggled to find significant markers of human presence in the vast, empty landscape.

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As the investigation entered its fourth week, police sought to expand the search area further. Nearmap, another Australian technology firm, was contacted in mid-October to assist with broader coverage. Senior Director M'Shenda Turner described the situation as a difficult search requiring additional resources. The sheer size of the property continued to challenge investigators despite the advanced tools at their disposal.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Impact

On October 22, a Cessna aircraft equipped with Nearmap's proprietary HyperCamera 3 system began photographing Oak Park Station. This aerial survey aimed to capture even more ground with high-definition imaging. The combined efforts of multiple technology firms highlight the extraordinary lengths authorities are willing to go to in a child abduction case.

More than a year has passed since Gus Lamont vanished from his grandparents' home. Despite the deployment of drones, AI analysis, and aircraft, no trace of the brown-eyed boy with blond curly hair has been found. The aerial evidence collected continues to be reviewed by detectives who are seeking a breakthrough in the case. The operation remains one of Australia's most baffling missing-child mysteries.