AI Child Abuse Reports Surge 8,400%: Childlight Urges Global Action

New data from Childlight reveals an 8,400% spike in AI-generated child abuse material between 2023 and 2025. The report calls for governments to treat this as a public health emergency.

Reports of artificial intelligence being used to sexually exploit children have skyrocketed by more than 8,400 percent over a two-year period, according to new research. This dramatic increase highlights the urgent need for updated global safety measures to protect young users from emerging digital threats.

Explosion of AI-Generated Abuse Content

Research conducted by the Edinburgh-based organization Childlight - Global Child Safety Institute indicates that the volume of AI-related child abuse material has grown exponentially. The data shows a rise from approximately 4,700 reports in 2023 to over 400,000 reports in 2025.

Also read AI Exploits and Gender Gap: The Rising Tide of Technology-Facilitated Abuse

This surge includes a significant portion of deepfake content created using nudify applications. The rapid proliferation of these tools has made it easier for bad actors to generate realistic and harmful imagery targeting minors.

The findings underscore a severe escalation in the scale of digital exploitation. Authorities and tech companies are now facing an unprecedented challenge in detecting and removing this content before it causes further harm to victims.

Geographic Scope and Detection Trends

The recent research by Childlight primarily examined data from East Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America. Previous studies by the institute had focused on Western Europe, providing a broader international perspective on the issue.

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In parallel, analysts at the UK-based NGO Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported a 40 percent increase in assessments of AI images meeting the legal definition of child sexual abuse. They assessed 6,310 such images in the first half of 2026, compared to more than 4,500 for the entire previous year.

The IWF also noted that they found more photorealistic child sexual abuse material in the first half of 2026 than in the whole of the preceding year. This trend suggests that the quality and realism of abusive content are improving alongside the volume.

Stakeholder Responses and Public Health View

Professor Debi Fry, the global director of data at Childlight, described the findings as revealing a shocking level of child sexual exploitation. She emphasized that the speed at which artificial intelligence is changing the threat to children is deeply concerning.

Fry noted that while improved detection and reporting mechanisms may explain some of the numerical increase, the figures underline the urgent need for governments and technology companies to act. They must work to understand these emerging forms of abuse and remove the material rapidly.

Paul Stanfield, the chief executive of Childlight, argued that governments are often working with an incomplete picture of where harm is happening. He stated that effective prevention and protection are impossible without understanding the true scale and nature of the problem.

Stanfield called on governments to recognize sexual exploitation of children as a preventable public health emergency. He urged leaders to invest in better evidence and turn that intelligence into actionable policies to protect vulnerable children.

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Impact on Children and Future Steps

Childlight estimates that more than 300 million children worldwide are victims of at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse every year. The organization also estimates that about one in four children will be subjected to at least one form of abuse before their 18th birthday.

The research also highlighted severe statistics regarding offline sexual abuse reporting. In North America, almost a third of girls and more than one in 10 boys were subjected to in-person sexual abuse during childhood.

This includes crimes such as sexual assault, rape, and upskirting. The recorded rate of reports and notices involving child sexual abuse material rose by 63 percent in the US between 2024 and 2025.

In comparison, the recorded rate rose by 18 percent in Canada during the same period. These disparities highlight the varying levels of engagement and reporting efficiency across different national jurisdictions.

Fry suggested that by bringing together evidence from surveys, police records, and other sources, experts can build a clearer picture of the risks children face. This comprehensive approach helps identify weaknesses in protection systems and target resources where they are needed most.

With sustained leadership and international collaboration, Childlight believes society can prevent harm, intervene earlier, and give millions more children the safe childhoods they deserve.