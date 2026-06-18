AI Data Centre Proposal in South Australia Raises Water Usage Concerns

A proposed $10 billion AI factory in South Australia has sparked concerns about its impact on the region's water resources, particularly the River Murray. The factory would require significant amounts of electricity and could potentially strain the already strained water resources.

A $10 billion artificial intelligence (AI) factory proposed for South Australia has sparked concerns about its impact on the region's water resources, particularly the River Murray , which is already facing challenges due to below-average rainfall and lower flows.

The AI factory, which is expected to create 500 construction jobs and 200 ongoing positions, would require up to 800 megawatts of electricity, equivalent to powering around 800,000 Australian homes. The facility aims to use a 'closed system' that circulates coolant in a sealed loop, reducing water consumption.

However, critics argue that the draw on the River Murray could be too great, and the industry needs to be more sustainable and responsible in its water usage. The Greens have established a federal parliamentary inquiry into AI data centres, and Senator Sarah Hanson-Young is concerned about the potential impact on the vulnerable River Murray. The federal government has set out 'expectations' for data centre companies, including sustainable water usage, but these are voluntary.

The industry needs to be more accountable and responsible for its environmental impact





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