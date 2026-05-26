AI-fuelled data centres surge threatens Australia's energy transition

A new report commissioned by Greenpeace reveals that the AI-driven surge in power-hungry data centres across Australia is jeopardizing the country's energy transition. The report warns of an unforeseen growth in electricity demand to feed the AI boom, which is even bigger than the demand for electrifying cars and homes. Independent analysts predict that this sudden demand for energy could force Australia to rely on more expensive, polluting energy sources to meet the gap.

A new report has concluded the AI-fuelled surge of power-hungry data centres across Australia is jeopardising the country's energy transition . Analysis commissioned by Greenpeace says the unforeseen growth in electricity demand to feed the AI boom is even bigger than what it is taking to electrify our cars and houses.

Independent analysts say this sudden demand for energy could mean Australia needs to rely on more expensive, polluting energy sources to fill the gap. Data centres powering the artificial intelligence boom could demand more new electricity over the coming 15 years than Australia's cars or homes, according to a Greenpeace report that warns the sudden and unprecedented growth threatens the country's transition to renewable energy





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