AI-generated expectations in cosmetic surgery

Plastic surgeons are increasingly concerned about the rise of ‘AI face’, as more and more clients arrive in their offices with unrealistic AI-generated visions of what they want to look like. People using AI chatbots to generate their ideal faces are increasingly arriving at surgeons’ offices with briefs demanding flawless skin, sharply sculpted cheekbones, refined noses and near-perfect symmetry – standards that are too time consuming, prohibitively expensive and, in many cases, physically unattainable.

Growing numbers of people are seeking improbable cosmetic surgery based on chatbots’ recommendations. Plastic surgeons are increasingly concerned about the rise of ‘AI face’, as more and more clients arrive in their offices with unrealistic AI-generated visions of what they want to look like.

Clients have started coming to cosmetic surgeons with photos of themselves beautified by AI and a false expectation that those results are achievable with surgery. People using AI chatbots to generate their ideal faces are increasingly arriving at surgeons’ offices with briefs demanding flawless skin, sharply sculpted cheekbones, refined noses and near-perfect symmetry – standards that are too time consuming, prohibitively expensive and, in many cases, physically unattainable.

While AI can control every single pixel, ‘surgery certainly doesn’t work on that microscopic detailed level’, according Dr Alex Karidis, a surgeon based in west London. For many clients, however, those expectations are shaped long before they ever meet a surgeon. Karidis and Nugent describe how psychologically effective AI-generated images can be in defining – and reinforcing – clients’ aesthetic ideals. Once you see an image, it’s wired into you.

Cosmetic surgery cannot replicate the microscopic precision – or fantasy-level perfection – produced by AI. To better understand the phenomenon, I asked an AI agent to recommend cosmetic procedures and generate images for Karidis to review. As I requested increasingly dramatic alterations to my appearance, the agent eventually began warning me about the feasibility of the operations I was proposing.

But Karidis says that when clients do their deep-dive research into cosmetic procedures, they often fixate on the images and ignore ‘all the noise’ around them. Surgeons have also noticed consistencies in the aesthetics of ‘AI face’, particularly hyper-symmetry – something AI can generate effortlessly but which is often impossible to recreate in real life.

If one of your eyes is a few millimetres higher than the other, AI can alter that in seconds, according to Dr Julian de Silva, a Harley Street cosmetic surgeon. But rearranging pixels is not the same as rearranging anatomy.

‘It’s impossible to change because that’s actually set in bone, and your brain sits behind the orbits. You cannot safely change the position of the orbits’, he said. De Silva added that when AI edits a client’s photo, it frequently defaults to widely accepted beauty ideals: for women, a V-shaped jawline, a sweeping ‘ogee curve’ along the cheekbones and a heart-shaped face; for men, broader jawlines, lower eyebrows and fuller upper eyelids.

But De Silva is also concerned about another growing trend: clinicians sharing surgery results on social media that appear astonishingly effective, but which he suspects may themselves be AI-generated.

‘I remember looking at one of these last week and I looked at it over and over’, he said, recalling a video in which a patient appeared to have been made to look 30 years younger. ‘And then the third time I watched it, I could see … the hands had six fingers.





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Cosmetic Surgery AI Face Chatbots Plastic Surgeons Aesthetic Ideals Hyper-Symmetry Clinicians Sharing Surgery Results On Social M AI-Generated Expectations AI-Generated Images Virtual Surgeries AI-Generated Procedures

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