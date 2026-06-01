AI-Generated Promotional Video for Manchester Super Giants Draws Criticism

The Manchester Super Giants, a The Hundred franchise, released an AI-generated promotional video featuring former Australia captain Meg Lanning that has been widely criticized for numerous inaccuracies and oddities.

The Manchester Super Giants , a team in The Hundred cricket competition, have come under fire for a promotional video that heavily relies on artificial intelligence.

The video, released on social media, features a rendered likeness of former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who signed with the franchise in January shortly after it was controversially renamed from the Manchester Originals. The AI-generated footage has been widely criticized for its numerous inaccuracies and oddities, drawing mockery from fans and cricket commentators alike.

The video is part of a growing trend in cricket where teams use AI-generated content instead of real footage or traditional photography, raising questions about authenticity and respect for the sport. In the video, Lanning sports a smooth, strangely shining face while holding a bat adorned with stickers, but she never speaks or moves naturally.

The backdrop includes a fairly accurate depiction of the famous Manchester pub The Peveril of the Peak, but the taxi waiting outside has a license plate that is pure gibberish. At one point, opening batter Aiden Markram appears to be bowling in the wrong direction, away from batters dressed for a Test match. There is also a female player, possibly Australian Maitlan Brown, clenching her fists but saying nothing.

These errors are just the beginning of a slew of inaccuracies that become apparent with even a passing glance. The most glaring error involves the wicketkeeper, who appears to be wearing batting gloves while taking a sensational diving catch. The fielder, potentially an AI attempt at Jos Buttler, is also wearing batting pads and diving in front of a fully illuminated light tower in the middle of the day.

Meanwhile, fielders and an umpire dressed in whites stand behind him, creating confusion about the location on the field. The popular Instagram account The Wicket Keeping Coach noted they had 'a few questions about the wicket keeper,' while many commenters lamented the use of AI and the lack of labeling on the post.

Others criticized the promo for trying to unite Manchester United and City fans by boasting about the red and blue color scheme, with a song that includes lines like 'All jaws no sound, rain on the glass, ground shaking down; Breathe with the crowd, feel what I mean.

' This incident is not isolated. During last year's Women's World Cup, similar AI-generated images of players were used, including Australia captain Alyssa Healy. Fans speculated that the images were artificially generated and questioned their use despite the availability of countless promotional photographs taken at major tournaments. The trend has sparked a broader debate about the role of AI in sports marketing, with critics arguing that it devalues the human element of the game and can lead to embarrassing errors.

The Manchester Super Giants have not yet responded to the criticism, but the video remains on their Instagram page, drawing further scrutiny. As AI technology continues to advance, teams and leagues will need to carefully consider how they use it to ensure accuracy and respect for the sport and its athletes





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