AI Impacts Australian Jobs as $155 Billion Data Centre Boom Accelerates

Research reveals AI is weakening hiring for vulnerable roles like clerks and telemarketers while Australian businesses invest record sums in AI infrastructure, with mixed signals for the labour market and economy.

Ground-breaking research from Monash University economist Zac Gross, based on nationwide payroll data, indicates that artificial intelligence is beginning to dampen job prospects for employees in roles such as clerks and telemarketers, even as Australia n businesses launch a massive $155 billion data centre investment boom that outpaces the previous decade's mining surge.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals that in the first quarter of the year, businesses spent a record $6 billion on equipment and machinery tied to AI, marking a 400 percent year-on-year increase. When construction of new buildings is included, total expenditure on AI and IT over the past year reached a historic $21.8 billion, with every other sector, including mining, experiencing stagnant or reduced capital investment.

Gross's analysis of payrolls shows that while the full disruptive effect of large language models on the national job market has not yet materialized, hiring has been noticeably weaker since 2022 in occupations most vulnerable to AI replacement. These include accounting clerks, keyboard operators, human resources staff, and telemarketers. Gross noted that the labor market for roles like software engineers and telemarketers has not collapsed as might have been expected.

"Even for occupations whose deaths have been heralded, such as software engineers and telemarketers, we see relatively little weakness in the labour market," he said. "Software engineers' earnings have grown at around the national average, even as AI has become a major part of their job. The same is true for telemarketers and call centre operators who might be substituted for AI.

" He observed that advisory and managerial occupations at risk, such as bank workers and financial advisers, saw softer employment trends than in 2022, though not as severe as those in highly automatable roles. However, firms embracing AI are reporting stronger earnings growth compared to non-adopters. Within these adopting firms, salary growth for workers in at-risk positions lags behind that for employees in safer roles.

The research underscores a complex transition: AI adoption is accelerating investment in infrastructure, yet its immediate labor market impact is selective and nuanced. Australia is witnessing one of the most significant expansions of data centre and AI-related infrastructure among developed nations. Westpac's analysis points to a project pipeline valued at $155 billion. Senior economist Pat Bustamante emphasized that data demand has surged exponentially as AI and other emerging technologies permeate households and businesses.

He described the data centre construction pipeline as unprecedented, with profound implications for economic growth and employment.

"Combined with the potential renewables pipeline, which amounts to around $200 billion of actual and possible projects, it is clear Australia is in the midst of a structural changing period of capital deepening," Bustamante stated. "When data centres are in place, facilitating widespread adoption of AI and emerging technologies, we will see the real payoffs for productivity growth. " This capital boom echoes the intensity of the 2010s mining boom but is driven by digital transformation.

Separate findings from NAB senior economists Sally Auld and Taylor Nugent provide further evidence of AI's labor market footprint. They discovered that since 2022, employment and total hours worked in occupations most exposed to AI are 9 percent lower than in jobs not threatened by the technology.

Moreover, for every 10 percent of a job's tasks that could be automated by current AI, employment growth is 2 percent slower than for secure roles.

"Our analysis suggests that the impact of AI is now evident in labour market data in Australia," Auld and Nugent wrote. They anticipate a mix of crosscurrents: some jobs will be lost, new ones created, and many augmented by AI. If stronger productivity growth materializes, real wages and aggregate demand could ultimately rise. This triple dynamic-investment surge, selective job displacement, and potential long-term productivity gains-frames Australia's ongoing economic adjustment to artificial intelligence





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence AI Jobs Employment Australia Data Centres Investment Productivity Monash University Westpac NAB Wages Technology Automation Capital Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Last Australian knocked out of French Open as Gauff's title defence endedAryna Sabalenka ends Australia's campaign at the French Open with a straightforward win over Daria Kasatkina, while Coco Gauff joins the slew of big names knocked out early in Paris.

Read more »

'Once-in-five-years' storm approaches the Australian coast | Midday News Bulletin 31 May 2026'Once-in-five-years' storm approaches the Australian coast; Pauline Hanson considering a return to the House of Reps; And in sport, rapture among Paris Saint Germain fans as their team wins their second straight Champions League title.

Read more »

Major train delays as signalling issue impacts rail systemTwo lines are primarily affected, though the knock-on effects are also impacting the larger network.

Read more »

AI Revolution Starts to Hurt Employees Prospects as Australian Businesses Spend $155 Billion on Data CentresAustralian businesses are spending a record $155 billion on data centres and AI-related infrastructure, while research shows the AI revolution is starting to hurt the prospects of employees, including clerks and telemarketers. The research by Monash University economist Zac Gross found that hiring had been weaker in those occupations most at threat of being replaced by AI, but overall jobs market had yet to be disrupted by AI.

Read more »