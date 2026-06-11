AI Infrastructure Boom: Datacentres Use 2% of National Electricity Market, Demand Rising Rapidly

The demand for AI infrastructure is growing rapidly, with datacentres currently using about 2% of the national electricity market. The assistant minister for the digital economy, Andrew Charlton, says Australia should learn from the mistakes of the resources boom and set the terms for the AI and datacentres boom. Growth in datacentres has exploded in the past two years, with 44 projects in the pipeline in New South Wales alone seeking 11GW of capacity on the electricity grid.

Server cabinets in a Sydney datacentre. Datacentres currently use about 2% of the national electricity market but demand for AI infrastructure is growing rapidly. The assistant minister for the digital economy , Andrew Charlton , says Australia should learn from the mistakes of the resources boom and set the terms for the AI and datacentres boom.

Growth in datacentres has exploded in the past two years, with 44 projects in the pipeline in New South Wales alone seeking 11GW of capacity on the electricity grid. Against that meteoric rise, datacentres have become one of the most contested pieces of infrastructure in the world. Advocates say they could bring a new wave of economic value while critics say they are creating few jobs and risking some of the same mistakes we made in the resources boom.

The government is instituting a so-called ‘triple lock’ for datacentre development to address concerns about water usage and electricity bills. Datacentre operators are already voluntarily offsetting 70% of their energy use by underwriting new renewable energy projects.

However, there is a mismatch in timelines for datacentres and renewable energy projects, which needs to be addressed





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Datacentres AI Infrastructure Andrew Charlton Digital Economy Resources Boom Triple Lock Renewable Energy Water Usage Electricity Bills Economic Value Jobs Mistakes Contested Pipeline Capacity Electricity Grid New South Wales Renewable Energy Projects Planning Environmental Approvals Clean Energy Projects Like-For-Like-Services Alleged Confidential Leaks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI Boom Sparks Debate Over Interest Rate CutsFederal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh argues that AI will enable significant cuts to US interest rates, but his colleagues are skeptical.

Read more »

Will the AI boom lead to lower interest rates?New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh says the productivity gains from artificial intelligence will allow significant cuts in interest rates. More like the opposite.

Read more »

Will the AI boom lead to lower interest rates?New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh says the productivity gains from artificial intelligence will allow significant cuts in interest rates. More like the opposite.

Read more »

Modi wants Australia’s uranium to power India’s data centre boomAustralia and India struck a historic deal to allow uranium exports in 2014, but there have been only negligible shipments since. That might be about to change.

Read more »