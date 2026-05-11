AI Vulnerability Race Has Begun, Google Says

Google's threat intelligence group warns that the AI vulnerability race has already begun, with threat actors leveraging AI to exploit vulnerabilities and boost the speed, scale, and sophistication of their attacks. Commercial AI models and zero-day vulnerabilities are being exploited by criminal groups and state-linked actors.

There's a misconception that the AI vulnerability race is imminent. The reality is that it's already begun. Threat actors are using AI to boost the speed, scale, and sophistication of their attacks.

Google's threat intelligence group recently found that a criminal group was on the verge of leveraging a zero-day vulnerability with mass exploitation capabilities. AI large language models and commercial AI tools are being used by groups to exploit vulnerabilities, persist against targets, build malware, and improve their operations





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AI Vulnerability Race AI Models For Hacking Commercial AI Models Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Criminal Groups State-Linked Actors

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