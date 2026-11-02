Air force pilot on trial for wife's murder asked police where her body would go

Robert Crawford, 49, an air force pilot, is on trial accused of murdering his wife Frances at their Queensland property to avoid losing millions in a divorce. Police body-worn camera footage shown in court captured him asking where her body would be taken and saying she would not want an autopsy.

An air force pilot accused of murdering his wife asked police where they would take her body and said she would not want to be autopsied, his Supreme Court trial has heard.

Robert Crawford Air Force Pilot Murder Trial

Robert Crawford, 49, is accused of killing Frances at their rural south-east Queensland property so he would not lose millions of dollars in a divorce. The prosecution alleges he staged her death as an accident. Crown Prosecutor Chris Cook told the court last week that Crawford loved money so much that he killed for it.

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The prosecution described him as a love rat who had relationships with at least 10 women over a decade, including three of his colleagues at the Royal Australian Air Force. Frances Crawford's body was found near a ride-on lawn mower at her home. Crawford's defence team, led by barrister Saul Holt KC, has told the jury the death was a tragic accident and that lawn mower rollovers were not uncommon. Crawford has pleaded not guilty to murder.

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He believed his wife was moving the mower because the sprinklers were going to come on, the court heard. On Monday, the court was shown police body-worn camera footage taken when emergency services arrived at their home in Upper Lockyer, west of Brisbane, in the early hours of July 30, 2024. Crawford can be heard asking where will they put her as he sat crying at the kitchen table.

Police Body Camera Footage Shows Grief

Sergeant Glen Thomas explained that Frances would be transported to Brisbane for an examination to determine how she had died. Crawford said his wife would not want to undergo an autopsy. Thomas said that after Frances was released, Crawford could make arrangements for the funeral. Crawford appeared in the footage crying, covering his face with his hand.

At one point he put his head on the table for several minutes, sitting with the blanket draped around him. Police also brought him a second blanket, before he dressed in warmer clothes. In the footage, Crawford said he was literally just talking to Frances. He told Thomas that earlier in the night, they had had dinner and played games.

He also said he had taken work calls. Thomas asked if Crawford had any injuries, and he answered that his back hurt. Police also saw wedding rings in the kitchen, and Frances' dressing gown on the bench, the court heard. Crawford said the ride-on mower was the one the couple used around the house because it had a catch on it.

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Crawford Questions Mower Timer Sprinklers

When asked whether he had heard the mower turn on, Crawford told police he had not. Thomas told the court he did not notice any timer on at the sprinkler control box while he was at the property. In speaking with another officer about the sprinklers, Crawford said: Frances, like, she doesn't want the mower to get wet. He then sobbed while saying: Why couldn't she just wait?

He said he thought his wife might have fallen asleep while watching TV, but then discovered she was not there. I was just looking for her and just calling out, and I couldn't see her, he said, while becoming emotional. Police apologised to Crawford for asking so many questions at a sensitive time. Later Crawford says: This is really horrible.

Under cross-examination by the defence, Thomas confirmed he became aware that Crawford had showered, but that it was after he had been questioned and examined by police. The jury last week heard Crawford's 3.37am call to Triple Zero, where he told the operator he had no idea how long his wife, who was so cold, had been outside unconscious, and that he thought she was watching Netflix.

The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues, with the jury expected to visit the Crawford property later this week.