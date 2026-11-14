Air Traffic Control Outage Traced to Copper-to-Fibre Upgrade

The FAA says a routine copper-to-fibre upgrade by contractor L3Harris triggered a nationwide air traffic control ground stop that cancelled 12,000 flights.

A routine upgrade of an old copper wire communications network at a remote location in the United States triggered a nationwide air traffic control shutdown on Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration administrator Bryan Bedford briefed reporters on Saturday morning US time, describing the outage as an equipment failure during maintenance rather than a cyberattack. The ground stop was ordered at 3.45pm Washington time on Friday, which was early Saturday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

The disruption caused communications problems with airplanes and interrupted radar feeds, forcing the Federal Aviation Administration to halt flights across the country. Duffy said the agency ordered the stop out of 'an abundance of caution', because aviation safety took priority over keeping flights moving. Passengers at George Bush International Airport in Houston were among those affected, and delays were expected to continue over the weekend.

Also read FAA grounds all US flights over air traffic control communication failure

How the Copper-to-Fibre Upgrade Caused the Failure

The instability began when telecom contractor L3Harris was carrying out routine maintenance to convert copper wiring to fibre-optic cable at a remote site. Duffy said the router being replaced during that switch started flooding other routers in the air traffic control system. He said the system received more than 1000 connection attempts every four to five seconds, which overwhelmed the network.

Officials said they did not yet know whether the root cause was poor installation work, an incorrect configuration, or a faulty new router. Duffy said once the work at that location was isolated, all of the affected systems came back online. He added that there was no sign of nefarious activity, and Bedford said the agency saw 'zero evidence of anything nefarious and no evidence of anything AI-related'.

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Officials Debate Funding and Blame for Aging Systems

The outage has renewed attention on the aging air traffic control infrastructure, which still relies partly on copper wires and floppy disks. Earlier this month, the FAA announced plans to end the use of floppy disks by the end of 2028. Bedford said the Enterprise Information Display System would replace four systems dating back to the 1980s, and he described the older system as no longer in production and costing about $US1 billion a year to sustain.

Duffy said Congress appropriated $US12.5 billion ($18.2 billion) for system upgrades last year, but the Trump administration had already requested $US30 billion more. He now wants as much as $US50 billion. Duffy said on Saturday that the funding has not arrived, asking how long America and Congress intended to wait. Democratic congressman Robert Garcia, who will likely chair the House Oversight Committee once Democrats gain control next year, called for 'full public transparency' about what happened and why.

Airlines Face Cancellations and Rebooking Through Monday

The FAA ground stop left 30,000 of the day's 50,000 scheduled flights already landed or airborne when it was ordered. Of the remaining 20,000 flights, 12,000 were cancelled, including 9000 commercial flights and 3000 private flights. Bedford said another 4000 or 5000 flights were expected to be cancelled on Saturday as airlines worked to recover, and he said the system was expected to recover by Sunday.

Major US airlines were still dealing with the fallout on Saturday, with planes and crews out of position. Delta encouraged passengers to rebook for Monday if their plans allowed, while United Airlines said most of its flights were operating normally but some were delayed or cancelled. Duffy said upgrades in remote areas are typically performed during the day, while major airports are upgraded at night, which is why the work was scheduled on a Friday afternoon.