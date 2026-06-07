Airlines face fuel price shock and potential fare increases

Airlines will have to spend an extra $100bn on jet fuel this year, with fares inevitably rising to cover the bill after the war with Iran choked off oil supplies. With jet fuel prices expected to be 70% higher across 2026, airlines body Iata said that collective industry profits worldwide would halve to $23bn. Some carriers would struggle to survive the fuel price shock caused by the closure of strait of Hormuz in March, it said. Iata's director general said that industry polling showed passengers were now braced for higher fares and prepared to spend more, but added that the big unknown is how long travellers and shippers can tolerate the higher costs of connectivity.

Airlines will have to spend an extra $100bn on jet fuel this year, with fares inevitably rising to cover the bill after the war with Iran choked off oil supplies.

With jet fuel prices expected to be 70% higher across 2026, airlines body Iata said that collective industry profits worldwide would halve to $23bn. Some carriers would struggle to survive the fuel price shock caused by the closure of strait of Hormuz in March, it said.

Iata's director general said that industry polling showed passengers were now braced for higher fares and prepared to spend more, but added that the big unknown is how long travellers and shippers can tolerate the higher costs of connectivity. Speaking at Iata's summit in Rio de Janeiro, the director general said it was a challenging and unpredictable time, with wafer-thin margins.

It's going to be very challenging and for a lot of airlines the increase in the fuel bill is potentially existential, he said. Long-haul and business passengers may face the bulk of the fare increases, according to the chief executive of an airline. The chief executive said there would be no getting away from it - if fuel goes up, fares have to go up.

However, he suggested that more price-sensitive short-haul holiday flights would be the last to increase. According to research from Iata, around half of passengers were prepared to spend substantially more on fares should they track the price of oil. This bodes well for a strong northern summer season for the industry, the director general said.

More British and European travellers will be flying within the continent than usual, industry data showed, with fewer venturing farther afield given the continued uncertainty around the Gulf hubs. The airlines body called on Europe to rewrite legislation to ensure that flexibility to pause the border controls could continue, beyond the current absolute deadline of 7 September for the full and final introduction of biometric checks on all applicable travellers.

Under the new system, most non-EU citizens will be fingerprinted and photographed by border staff, with details uploaded to a central database. The vice-president Europe of Iata said that normally, they would process a passenger in 20 to 25 seconds, and you're already stipulating that it will take 90 seconds, and on top of that you have unreliability of the systems, the probability that people will be waiting in lines for a long time is very, very high.

Travellers to the EU face potential long waits at passport control under the new system, he added. Greece has already unilaterally announced it will not carry out EES checks on UK nationals. But the vice-president Europe of Iata said it was an issue for many airports and could not be resolved by exempting one nationality. We also have high demand for American carriers already putting extra flights to European destinations during the summer. You will have an influx of US citizens too, he said





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Airlines Jet Fuel Fuel Prices Fares Industry Profits Iata Director General Passengers Travel Border Controls Biometric Checks EES Passport Control Greece UK Nationals American Carriers

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