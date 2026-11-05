Alan Jones, Australia's Last F1 Champion, Dies at 80 After Short Illness

Alan Jones, the last Australian to win the Formula 1 world championship, has died at 80 just days after his birthday. He won the 1980 title with Williams and later became a V8 Supercars racer and broadcaster.

Alan Jones, the last Australian driver to win the Formula 1 world champion ship, has died at the age of 80, just days after celebrating his birthday.

His wife, Amanda Butler-Davis, confirmed he died on Thursday, 5 November, following a short illness. Jones claimed the 1980 F1 world title with Williams. His wife announced the death in a statement released by Motorsport Australia. She said the family was extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness.

Also read Alan Jones: 1980 Formula One World Champion Dies Aged 80

Family Remembers Alan Jones Legacy

She said he would be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for. Butler-Davis said Jones dedicated his life to motor sport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

Advertisement

She said that through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe. The family thanked everyone who was part of Alan's journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. She said he was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him. Jones was born in Australia and moved to London in 1970 to pursue his motor racing dream.

A lucky break came in 1973 when he secured a sponsored Formula 3 drive with GRD. He took his first win at Silverstone that year and finished second in the British F3 championship. He made his F1 debut in 1975 for Hesketh, where a fifth-place finish at the Nürburgring was the highlight. An ill-fated season with Surtees in 1976 left his F1 career in limbo.

Road to F1 World Title

The tragic death of South African driver Tom Pryce led to Jones being signed by the Shadow team for 1977. He claimed his maiden win in Austria that year, which led to Ferrari offering and then reneging on a deal. Ferrari instead signed Gilles Villeneuve, while Jones ultimately signed for Williams, a move that vaulted him into contention for more success. Jones won four races in 1979 to finish third in the standings.

He then took five wins in 1980 to claim the world title, finishing ahead of a grid that included three-time champion Nelson Piquet and fellow champions Mario Andretti, Alain Prost, Emerson Fittipaldi, Keke Rosberg and Nigel Mansell, as well as the late Gilles Villeneuve. His five wins that year came in Argentina, France, Britain, Canada and the USA. He became just the second Australian to win the drivers' championship behind Sir Jack Brabham.

Advertisement

He also brought his Williams F1 car down under to win the 1980 Australian Grand Prix at Calder Park when it was still a local event. He bookended his F1 title defence the following year with victories and walked away on a relative high. He retired for the first time following the 1981 season, but was lured back to the sport in late 1985 ahead of the first world championship race in Australia in Adelaide.

V8 Supercars And Broadcasting Career

He made sporadic appearances in 1983 and 1985 before an ill-fated final season in 1986, featuring 11 retirements from 16 races. Across his F1 career, Jones won 12 grands prix. After his F1 career, Jones turned to V8 Supercars and finished second in the 1982 championship while claiming two Bathurst 1000 podiums. He also became a successful commentator with Nine, owner of this masthead, as part of its F1 coverage in Australia from 1987 to 2002.

He remained a prominent figure in Australia's F1 scene as a long-time broadcaster on the sport's free-to-air coverage who was never shy of an opinion. He was pictured speaking with Daniel Ricciardo at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix. Jones was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985 and made an MBE in 1980.

Last Australian F1 Champion

Despite many Australians claiming F1 seats over the last two decades, including Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan, Jones remains the last Australian driver to have won an F1 championship. Earlier this year, he praised Piastri, saying: He's just an extremely talented bloke, as in talented like you don't see all that often.

Every now and again, someone comes along and they're capable of winning races and championships no matter what they've got their bum in, and that's what he looks like. He's one of those freaks - a freak in the nicest possible way - that's just such a naturally gifted driver. There's nothing he lacks. Jones is survived by his wife, Amanda, and his children, Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.