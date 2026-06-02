Alan Jones: Prosecutors Drop Charge Against Former Broadcaster

Prosecutors have dropped one of the charges against former broadcaster Alan Jones, who is accused of indecently assaulting young men over two decades.

Prosecutors have dropped the case of one of Alan Jones ' nine accusers, including a charge the former broadcaster indecently touched the young man more than a decade ago.

Jones, 84, was not in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday as his lawyer Bryan Wrench flagged one of the charges was being dropped against his client. Judge Greg Grogin confirmed one count of assault with an act of indecency would be withdrawn and dismissed against Jones.

It was the only charge relating to a man known only as Complainant K, who had previously alleged Jones grabbed him on his bottom during an event at Tamworth between October and November 2013. Jones previously pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of indecent assault, now standing at 24 counts, and two counts of sexual touching. The former talkback broadcaster had allegedly abused young men throughout two decades, according to the eight remaining complainants.

It's alleged this included at the Sydney Opera House and a lower north shore restaurant, as well as at Jones' various homes and former workplaces. Documents previously seen by this masthead showed the allegations include fondling penises, stroking thighs and squeezing bottoms. He is also accused of pulling a man's scrotum and masturbating during one alleged indecent assault.

Jones is accused of committing the crimes at his former Newtown home, his harbourside apartment, his farm at Fitzroy Falls in the Southern Highlands, Tamworth in northern NSW, and other Sydney spots. The dropped charge is a significant development in the ongoing case against Jones, who has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. The remaining eight complainants will continue to pursue their allegations against Jones, which include a range of serious sexual misconduct.

The case is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with Jones' lawyer stating that the former broadcaster is committed to clearing his name. The allegations against Jones have sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability, with many calling for the former broadcaster to be held to account for his alleged actions.

The case is a reminder of the importance of holding individuals in positions of power accountable for their actions, and the need for a safe and respectful environment for all individuals





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Alan Jones Indecent Assault Prosecutors Dropped Charge

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