Alan Jones: Prosecutors drop one of 24 indecent assault charges against the former broadcaster

Prosecutors have dropped one of the charges against Alan Jones, a former Australian talkback broadcaster, who is accused of indecently assaulting nine young men over two decades. The dropped charge relates to a man known only as Complainant K, who alleged Jones grabbed him on his bottom during an event at Tamworth in 2013. Jones, 84, has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings and is expected to vigorously defend himself against the remaining 24 charges.

Prosecutors have dropped the case of one of Alan Jones ' nine accusers, including a charge the former broadcaster indecently touched the young man more than a decade ago.

Jones, 84, was not in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday as his lawyer Bryan Wrench flagged one of the charges was being dropped against his client. Judge Greg Grogin confirmed one count of assault with an act of indecency would be withdrawn and dismissed against Jones.

It was the only charge relating to a man known only as Complainant K, who had previously alleged Jones grabbed him on his bottom during an event at Tamworth between October and November 2013. Jones previously pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of indecent assault, now standing at 24 counts, and two counts of sexual touching. The former talkback broadcaster had allegedly abused young men throughout two decades, according to the eight remaining complainants.

It's alleged this included at the Sydney Opera House and a lower north shore restaurant, as well as at Jones' various homes and former workplaces. Documents previously seen by this masthead showed the allegations include fondling penises, stroking thighs and squeezing bottoms. He is also accused of pulling a man's scrotum and masturbating during one alleged indecent assault.

Jones is accused of committing the crimes at his former Newtown home, his harbourside apartment, his farm at Fitzroy Falls in the Southern Highlands, Tamworth in northern NSW, and other Sydney spots. The dropped charge is a significant development in the case against Jones, who has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. The remaining eight complainants are expected to continue with their cases, with Jones' lawyer Bryan Wrench indicating that he will vigorously defend his client against the remaining charges.

The case is set to continue in the coming weeks, with Judge Greg Grogin overseeing the proceedings. The allegations against Jones have sparked widespread controversy and debate, with many calling for greater accountability and action to be taken against those accused of committing serious crimes. The case has also raised questions about the handling of allegations of abuse and the support provided to victims. The court proceedings have been closely watched by the public, with many following the developments closely.

The outcome of the case will have significant implications for Jones and the eight remaining complainants, and will likely have a lasting impact on the community. The case against Jones is a complex and sensitive one, and will require careful consideration and attention to detail in order to reach a just and fair outcome. The court will need to carefully weigh the evidence presented and consider the testimony of the complainants in order to make a decision.

The case has also highlighted the need for greater support and resources to be provided to victims of abuse, and for greater accountability and action to be taken against those accused of committing serious crimes. The court proceedings have been a difficult and emotional experience for the complainants, and will likely have a lasting impact on them.

The outcome of the case will be closely watched by the public, and will have significant implications for Jones and the eight remaining complainants





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Alan Jones Indecent Assault Prosecutors Dropped Charge Complainant K

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