Alan Jones trial: complainant told wife he would tell McClymont everything before her call

Kate McClymont testified that a complainant planned to tell her everything if she called, and she called the next day. Jones, 85, is on trial over 21 charges involving five men.

A complainant in the Alan Jones trial told his wife that if investigative reporter Kate McClymont ever called him, he would tell her everything, a court has heard.

The very next day, she called. McClymont described the coincidence during her third day in the witness box at the Downing Centre Local Court. Jones, the former broadcaster, is 85 years old and is standing trial on 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent. The charges involve five male complainants between 2003 and 2020.

Also read Kate McClymont Denies Profit Motive While Testifying in Alan Jones Indecent Assault Trial

Kate McClymont Gives Evidence

He has pleaded not guilty and denies that the alleged acts ever occurred. McClymont's reporting of the sexual assault allegations against Jones triggered a police investigation in 2024. She was asked about a text message that complainant C told her he had received from Jones in 2023. It was the only text message he received from Jones that he showed to McClymont.

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McClymont told the court on Wednesday there was a reason for that. She explained on Thursday that the man had received the very gushing message from Jones on his birthday four days earlier. He said to his wife, If Kate McClymont ever rings I am going to tell her everything, and for some bizarre reason I ring the next day, McClymont said. Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons had planned to put C in touch with McClymont, the court has heard.

But C panicked before that occurred, and the interview never went ahead. McClymont said she was never told C's real name during his short period of contact with FitzSimons. She called it a bizarre coincidence that she happened to call him the day after he made the comment to his wife.

She had reanimated her investigation into Jones after receiving new information, and another source had suggested she contact C. Jones is charged with indecently assaulting C eight times over a five-month period by touching and kissing him without his consent. The court has heard McClymont spoke to three of the five complainants at the centre of Jones' trial, dubbed C, A and H to protect their identities, before police laid charges.

She published a series of stories on Jones in late 2023 and early 2024. She told the court she gave her own statement to police about Jones in June 2024, five months before his arrest, and another statement in September 2025. Jones' barrister, Gabrielle Bashir, SC, has suggested the allegations were the product of rivalry, treachery, double-dealing, money, hatred, desperation, opportunism and more.

Jones Denies All Allegations

FitzSimons was introduced to C by Jones' stablemate and rival Ray Hadley, who had signed a secret contract to take over Jones' prestigious breakfast slot. The offer was rescinded when the station changed hands. McClymont denied Bashir's suggestion that a quote in an article about C did not reflect the way it transpired in the interview.

Under re-examination on Thursday, she said that a day or so before publication, she sat down with C to allow him to review his quotes. I just wanted to make sure it was accurate, he was happy with what had been said and if he was worried there was anything that might identify him, she said. C testified that Jones bombarded him with love-bombing and first kissed him in the lift of the broadcaster's harbourside apartment.

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The extraordinary power imbalance stopped him speaking out as the alleged assaults continued. He also testified that Jones touched him under the table on the penis over his clothing at a lunch in Sydney in front of other guests. C alleged Jones also touched him in the car while he was driving the broadcaster. During emotional testimony, C said he felt regret every day that he did not fight back or say no louder, but you could not.

Complainant C Testifies

Alan was protected, he was the Golden Goose, he told the court. There was no way in the world I could have said anything to anyone. On Wednesday, the court was played part of a recorded interview between McClymont and the mother of another alleged victim, dubbed A. McClymont denied Bashir's suggestion that she was referring to the nail in the coffin of Alan Jones.

Police had said around the time of the call that they had received no complaints about Jones and were not investigating him. McClymont said someone coming forward saying they went to police was a significant event for her reporting. The court has heard that A and his mother connected with McClymont after reading a story she wrote about Jones in late 2023.

A first spoke to police in 2018, the court has heard, but a formal investigation did not commence until years later. McClymont was asked to leave the room for legal argument to occur on six occasions during her third day of evidence. She spent about 20 minutes in the box over a period of five hours. As Judge Glenn Walsh excused her on Thursday afternoon, she laid her head on the table, amid laughter in the court.

The trial continues. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.