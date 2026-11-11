David Jones owners held restructuring talks with McGrathNicol and Hilco as early as July

David Jones private equity owners met with McGrathNicol and Hilco in July to discuss restructuring before voluntary administrators were appointed in late October. Hundreds of suppliers remain unpaid, and a creditors meeting is set for November 17.

David Jones private equity owners convened a meeting with insolvency specialist McGrathNicol and lender Hilco as early as July to look at restructuring options before further meetings in late October led to the formal appointment of voluntary administrators.

Representatives from each party met on July 27 to discuss and understand David Jones Group financial performance and potential restructuring scenarios, and set up a working group to continue regular discussions, according to an initial report to creditors. Before the July 27 meeting, Anchorage Capital law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth engaged McGrathNicol. In April, the retailer owner Anchorage Capital engaged the insolvency specialist via Corrs Chambers Westgarth.

Also read Readers Reflect on Australia's National Songbook Omissions and the Legacy of David Jones

Anchorage Capital Engages Restructuring Specialists

The law firm and McGrathNicol met eight times for a review and analysis of limited financial information of David Jones that month and in May this year. Months before, David Jones had asked suppliers to stretch payment terms out to 90 or 120 days, which sparked concerns about the department store ability to pay its bills.

Advertisement

In March, media reports had revealed insurance companies were now refusing to cover stock supplied to the struggling department store chain, raising fresh questions about the retailer ability to stabilise its business. The group was also delaying supplier payments, a practice that continued until administrators were appointed last week. Customers are already experiencing the benefits of our recent $250 million transformation program, which has established a solid foundation for long term growth.

This investment has delivered major store refurbishments, a new mobile app, an enhanced e commerce platform, and the introduction of a new loyalty program, a spokesperson said in March. In late April a financial update from David Jones reported a significant increase in underlying earnings and sales growth that outperformed the broader retail sector, signalling the most robust financial performance since its return to Australian ownership. Anchorage is 100 per cent behind David Jones.

We have successfully returned this icon to Australian hands, recapitalised the business with a $190 million facility not due to expire until late 2028, and executed a transformation that many said was impossible, an Anchorage spokesman said in a statement accompanying the financial update. David Jones is now debt lean, operationally efficient, and remains the undisputed home of premium retail in Australia.

David Jones Faces Creditor Meeting

Last month, David Jones also failed to lodge its latest financial statements with the corporate regulator that cover the period mentioned in the financial update. ASIC is investigating the group over its failure to file financial statements. Suppliers, hundreds of which have gone unpaid after David Jones collapse last Thursday, have been invited to join a first creditors meeting at 11am on November 17 via Zoom, and to submit proof of debt forms by 4pm November 16.

Advertisement

In relation to the engagement that led to McGrathNicol being appointed administrator, the creditors report also said Anchorage Capital managing partner Simon Woodhouse left the July 27 meeting after discussions about David Jones financial troubles and did not take part in discussions about potential restructuring, and no working group was established. Over several phone calls, meetings and email exchanges from October 22, Anchorage Capital representatives discussed the potential engagement of McGrathNicol as administrator and briefed them on negotiations with landlords.

Anchorage Capital paid $1 million upfront to McGrathNicol on November 4, with an agreement for a further $4 million expected to be signed in the coming days.