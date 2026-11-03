David Jones May Close Half Its Stores as Union Warns of Mass Job Losses

David Jones is preparing to close as many as half of its 38 stores under a survival plan led by chief executive Erica Berchtold, putting thousands of jobs at risk. The SDA union says it is alarmed and stands ready to protect workers if mass redundancies occur.

David Jones is preparing to close as many as half of its 38 stores under a survival plan led by chief executive Erica Berchtold, putting thousands of workers at risk of losing their jobs.

The retailer could be placed into administration as early as this week if it cannot reach an agreement to close stores and secure rent concessions to survive. The union representing thousands of David Jones employees said it is alarmed by the chain's financial troubles and stands ready to protect workers in the case of mass redundancies. The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association National Secretary Gerard Dwyer said the reports of David Jones' predicament are alarming.

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Union Prioritises Worker Entitlements

Dwyer said the union's priorities are to ensure as many workers as possible are kept employed, and protecting and prioritising all legal and financial entitlements for affected workers in the event of any redundancies. The SDA said the 2024 David Jones Enterprise Agreement covered 4644 employees, which does not include executives or warehouse staff. David Jones's 2025 financial report listed 5652 employees in total.

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The report showed sales declined to 2 billion dollars and losses increased to more than 95 million dollars. Berchtold is seeking to close stores to permanently reset the department store chain's cost base. Last week, David Jones owner, private equity group Anchorage Capital, confirmed it was in intense discussions with landlords such as Westfield owner Scentre to decide the retailer's long-term future by Christmas. Its survival bid is expected to include a significant number of store closures.

Suppliers Restrict Terms As Creditors

Suppliers have told this publication they are already restricting the financial terms of sales to David Jones due to lengthening payment terms. Suppliers will become unsecured creditors and potentially lose significantly on any outstanding bills with the retailer if it goes into administration. Distressed business lender Hilco Capital says it has provided funding to the once iconic department store to see it through the Black Friday and December sales period, which traditionally provides most of its sales for the year.

A Hilco spokesperson said Hilco Capital has funded above the agreed facility to allow David Jones to increase stock holdings ahead of the busy Christmas trade and sales period. The spokesperson said Hilco remains supportive of the business, and any inference otherwise is false. David Jones has been approached for comment. The Market Recap newsletter is a wrap of the day's trading.