Alarming Words: Phil Gould's Analysis Highlights Crisis for NSW Blues

Former Blues coach Phil Gould lashed out at NSW selectors on live TV after Game II loss, warning that continued changes will gift the series to Queensland. He called for a focus on ball possession and a fearless attacking plan.

Live on television, former NSW coach Phil Gould delivered a scathing two-minute critique of the Blues' performance and management following their controversial loss in Origin Game II ahead of the deciding match in three weeks.

His comments cut through the usual post-match analysis, targeting the selectors' approach to team changes with unusual bluntness. Gould argued that the team's continued reliance on external advice, media scrutiny, and reactive selection policies would ultimately benefit Queensland.

His frustration was palpable, as he pointed to the decision to bring back Mitch Moses after six weeks without play and the overall instability caused by five changes from Game I. He emphasized that NSW's rigid, conservative structure crumbled under pressure, contrasting it with Queensland's bold, skillful attack that capitalized on the Blues' errors and lack of possession. Gould's central thesis is that NSW cannot win the series unless they fundamentally alter their philosophy and achieve dominance in both ball possession and field position.

He noted that Queensland's attacking prowess, demonstrated by scoring 36 points in the second half, exposes NSW's vulnerabilities when they are forced into a reactive stance. The Blues' nine second-half errors and the sin-binning of Kotoni Staggs further underscored a loss of composure. While former coach Brad Fittler suggested the team had opportunities in the first half but failed to execute, Gould dismissed the notion that minor tweaks would suffice.

He called for a deep, internal analysis away from media noise, insisting that selectors must craft a clear, executable game plan and choose players capable of implementing it consistently. The implications of Gould's statements extend beyond this single match, touching on the long-term narrative of State of Origin rivalry. His warning that Queensland will "sit there and laugh" at NSW's panicked changes highlights a strategic complacency within the Maroons camp, who have maintained a stable squad despite the series deficit.

With the decider set for Suncorp Stadium in July, the pressure on NSW coach Laurie Daley and the selection panel has intensified. Gould's outburst serves as a flashpoint in the ongoing debate about how to balance experience, form, and tactical flexibility. As the series hangs in the balance, his call for a return to basics and a courageous, ball-dominant style may resonate with fans desperate for a solution.

Yet his sharp criticism also risks adding to the very media frenzy he urged the team to ignore, creating a complex backdrop for the final, winner-takes-all clash where every decision will be scrutinized under the brightest lights





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State Of Origin NSW Blues Queensland Maroons Phil Gould Laurie Daley Game II Selection Criticism Ball Possession Suncorp Stadium

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