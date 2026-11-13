Albanese and Bowen Caught on Hot Mic Joking About Phone Radiation at COP31

Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen were recorded on a hot mic joking about phone radiation and anatomy while waiting to start a business roundtable at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen were recorded making small talk about phone radiation and anatomy in a candid moment caught on camera at this year's global climate conference.

The exchange was picked up with a hot mic on Friday as the pair chatted while waiting to start a roundtable discussion about business investment at COP31 in the Turkish town of Antalya. Channel Seven was first to broadcast the clip on Friday evening (AEDT), having picked up on the conversation during the production process. The prime minister's office brushed off the incident afterward. A spokesman for Albanese said the two men were having a joke in between meetings.

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The office has not treated the exchange as a matter requiring further comment. According to the footage, which started recording before Albanese and Bowen made their official remarks, the prime minister put his phone in his jacket pocket and asked Bowen whether he was right-handed. He then told Bowen that he should store his phone away from his heart because it can interfere with your rhythm. Bowen jokingly asked whether it was because it was a little bit radioactive.

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Albanese said yes, it makes absolute sense. The climate change minister said he was more conscious of putting his phone in his pants pocket. The prime minister asked: Because of your dick? Bowen agreed.

Renewable Energy Investment Talk

Bowen added that it was arguably more important than the heart. Friday's event was held to discuss business opportunities with Australian agencies and both current and potential investors in the country's renewable energy transition. In his opening remarks, Albanese said: Trade and investment components of these annual climate meetings are absolutely critical. It's how we turn the commitments that we want to make into actions and outcomes, and capitalise on the opportunity which is before us.

The recording began before Albanese and Bowen made their official remarks, meaning the private chat was captured before the public part of the event started. Australia's involvement in this year's COP has attracted heightened scrutiny because the federal government is co-hosting the event with Turkey. Bowen has taken on a new role as president of negotiations, a position he secured after Australia lost its bid to host the event in Adelaide.

Bowen will stay in Antalya and lead negotiations between 190 countries until the end of next week. Albanese arrived in Antalya on Wednesday for the conference leaders summit. He left Turkey shortly after Friday's business roundtable and will head straight to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit.

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Past Hot Mic Incidents

The timing of the hot mic clip, captured during the lead-up to that business discussion, has kept attention on how the government presents itself while it pursues investment and negotiation goals at the summit. Hot mic moments involving the Australian prime minister have drawn attention since former prime minister Tony Abbott and then home affairs minister Peter Dutton were caught in 2015.

While the pair didn't know they were being recorded, the comments were damaging to Australia's reputation in the Pacific. The incident has also revived memories of past hot mic moments involving Australian prime ministers, which have drawn attention and sometimes caused diplomatic damage.