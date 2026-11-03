Albanese Defends Caribbean Summit Trip as Interest Rate Rise Looms

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, citing John Howard's precedent, while Opposition Leader Angus Taylor argues he should stay home amid a predicted 17th interest rate rise under Labor.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended his attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, as Opposition Leader Angus Taylor argued he should remain in Australia ahead of an expected interest rate rise on Tuesday afternoon.

Albanese cited former prime minister John Howard, who attended every CHOGM during his tenure, to argue the visit is central to his job. Speaking from the summit, Albanese acknowledged cost of living pressures on Australians and the possibility of another rate rise. He insisted his government was working each and every day to lift living standards and strengthen the economy. Albanese sharply rebuked Taylor and other Coalition members for suggesting he skip the summit.

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Albanese Attends Commonwealth Summit

He said Australia is a participant in the Commonwealth and that he agreed to attend at the personal invitation of King Charles. He stressed the importance of engaging with a complicated, complex and turbulent world in uncertain times for Australia's national interest. At the summit, Albanese is due to meet British counterpart Andy Burnham and Canadian leader Mark Carney. Discussions will focus on how national economies deal with energy price shocks from the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

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Carney made this a major theme in a Davos address earlier this year. Albanese spoke of middle powers working together, echoing Carney's argument that middle powers need to help each other when US President Donald Trump was imposing tariffs and other penalties on allies. Albanese used the term without direct criticism of the US. He said the summit is an opportunity to engage with countries in our region, show leadership on behalf of the Pacific, and strengthen Australia's economic position.

He added it has never been more important to connect with the world because the world has never been more interconnected. Albanese named trade, the global economy and the development of artificial intelligence as some issues to be discussed with other world leaders. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended celebrations marking 45 years of Antigua and Barbuda's independence in St John's on Sunday. Charles is attending CHOGM this week.

Opposition Criticises Overseas Trip

Taylor argued on Sunday that Albanese should not go to CHOGM because of domestic economic conditions. He told 2GB that in normal circumstances the prime minister should go and that Howard was right on that. But he said this is not a normal set of circumstances. Taylor said Australia will have the seventeenth interest rate rise under Labor if the Reserve Bank moves on Tuesday, as is widely expected, and that this is on the government's watch.

He argued the government does not have spending under control and is not putting downward pressure on inflation and interest rates. The federal government's gross debt is forecast to surpass $1 trillion this financial year. Gross debt was $542 billion before the pandemic. The budget papers do not forecast a surplus or specify a timeframe to pay off the debt, while interest payments continue to rise.

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Budget Debt and Inflation Concerns

Treasurer Jim Chalmers claimed the budget in May delivered $26.1 billion in savings over several years, but the budget deficit is tipped to deteriorate. It is forecast to be $28.2 billion this year and $31.5 billion next year. Asked whether the government was making enough savings in the budget to ease pressure on inflation, Albanese insisted he and the cabinet were acting on the economy.

He said his message to Australians is that they will continue to work each and every day to keep the economy stronger, including by engaging in global trade and engaging in the world.