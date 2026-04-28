Albanese Budget Prioritizes Intergenerational Equity with Major Property Tax Changes

Prime Minister Albanese signals a significant budget overhaul focused on fairness between generations, with leaked details revealing planned changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing. The opposition criticizes the proposed changes as a tax grab that will worsen cost-of-living pressures.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ’s government is poised to deliver a budget on May 12th that significantly prioritizes what he terms ‘intergenerational equity,’ a concept focused on ensuring fairness between generations.

This commitment has been heavily signaled through recent statements and, crucially, a series of substantial leaks detailing planned alterations to property taxation, specifically concerning capital gains tax (CGT) and negative gearing. The Prime Minister has openly acknowledged the importance of this reform, stating it is ‘very important’ as the government’s expenditure review committee finalizes budget decisions.

He articulated a sense of responsibility to address the perceived disadvantages faced by younger generations, noting that many feel they haven’t had the same opportunities as those who came before them. This sentiment underscores the core rationale behind the proposed changes – to level the playing field and create a more equitable system for future Australians. The anticipated changes to property taxation are substantial.

Leaked details suggest the government intends to overhaul the current 50 percent capital gains tax discount, replacing it with a system linked to inflation indexation. This means the taxable gain on an investment property would be adjusted for inflation, potentially increasing the tax owed. Simultaneously, the government is reportedly planning to restrict negative gearing, allowing it only for newly constructed housing. Currently, negative gearing allows investors to deduct losses on investment properties from their taxable income, effectively subsidizing their investment.

Limiting this to new builds is intended to stimulate construction and address housing supply issues, while also reducing the tax benefits available to existing property owners. These proposed changes represent a significant departure from previous commitments, as the government had previously ruled out alterations to negative gearing, particularly leading up to the 2025 election. This shift in policy has drawn immediate and sharp criticism from the opposition.

The Coalition has vehemently condemned the potential tax changes, framing them as a ‘tax grab’ that will exacerbate the existing cost-of-living crisis. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson has accused the Albanese government of pursuing a ‘failed active inflation agenda’ and prioritizing spending over economic stability. He argues that the government’s fiscal policies are contributing to rising living costs and accumulating a substantial national debt, burdening future generations with financial obligations.

Wilson highlighted the stagnation of real wages and the decline in living standards under the current administration, asserting that the budget is designed to benefit the government rather than the Australian people. The debate surrounding these proposed changes is likely to intensify in the lead-up to the budget release, with the Coalition poised to aggressively challenge the government’s rationale and potential economic consequences.

The focus on ‘intergenerational equity’ is not merely a fiscal adjustment; it represents a fundamental ideological shift, aiming to address long-standing concerns about wealth distribution and opportunity. The budget’s success will hinge on convincing the public that these changes are genuinely in the best interests of all Australians, both present and future, and not simply a revenue-raising exercise





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