Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised the methanol poisoning deaths of Australian citizens in Laos with Laotian Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith at the ASEAN Summit, demanding a speedy resolution and justice for the victims.

Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has demanded a speedy resolution to the methanol poisoning deaths of Australia n citizens in Laos, raising the issue directly with Laotian Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith during a bilateral meeting on Monday at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Albanese told Kommasith he expected a speedy resolution in finding justice for the victims, according to AAP. In pointed remarks in front of cameras, Albanese said the families of the teenagers had expressed understandable concern about the level of charges. He gave short remarks alongside Kommasith after the meeting on the sidelines of the summit. We want, I think, a speedy resolution, if that is at all possible.

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Australian PM Demands Speedy Justice

This is an issue in Australia, and I appreciate your cooperation and dialogue on it, Albanese said. He noted the case remains a significant issue within Australia. The case stems from the November 2024 deaths of Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, two friends from Melbourne. They died after consuming shots containing methanol at the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng.

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An American man, two Danish women, and a British woman, all guests at the same hostel, were also killed. The owner of a Laos distillery has been charged over the poisonings and could face up to four years in prison. Some staff members at the hostel in Vang Vieng were handed fines and suspended sentences for tampering with evidence. But Australia has been unsatisfied with the severity of charges laid against those potentially responsible.

The Australian government has previously rebuked Laos in private channels and public statements over its response. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was deeply frustrated and bitterly disappointed with the process when she summoned Laos ambassador to Australia in July. While Albanese language was not as forthright as that used by Wong, raising it with Kommasith in a public forum was a significant move.

The prime minister public comments now mirror the frustration previously expressed by Wong, indicating that internal government concerns have escalated to the highest level of diplomatic engagement, potentially straining bilateral relations further. In response, Kommasith said the government of Laos was trying our best to put an end to this by bringing those perpetrators into justice.

Laos Assures Justice Is Being Done

Although the process has become a little bit lengthy, we just want your excellency and Australian people to understand we are now still in the process of bringing these people to a trial, whether the factory who produces the product, he said. The trial is not yet complete. We have already been collaborating with the Thai authority in providing substantive information and data related to this case.

Once this information data is gathered, we would continue to review the trial that has been done at the local court. We will review this again, make sure that we do not miss anything, and bring justice to the victim of this case. Kommasith added, So I can assure you, prime minister, that we are doing our best. We keep our eye on this, and we do not take it for granted.

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Our concerned security authorities are working day by day to put an end to this case because we do not want these minor issues to be an obstacle to our already excellent bilateral cooperation between the two countries. And if there is any new development, of course, we will share with you and your own proceeding. He described the matter as a minor issue that should not overshadow the broader relationship between Laos and Australia.

Victims Families Express Disappointment

He maintained that the ongoing judicial efforts are aligned with their desire to preserve the excellent bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Shaun Bowles, the father of Holly, told this masthead in July that it was difficult to describe his family disappointment with how the case was being handled. He said he was not surprised by the situation. We have had so many conflicting stories from the Lao authorities, he said in July.

But I have always sort of been of the thinking that if they had not already gathered the evidence they are not gathering any more evidence this late on in the investigation. And we are all aware of the corruption and everything that goes on over there. His comments highlighted concerns about potential corruption within the local system. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has previously apologised to the families for failing to keep them informed about developments.

It also appointed Pablo Kang, a former ambassador to Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates, as a special envoy on the case, bypassing the ambassador. Multiple requests by this masthead for interviews with Laotian authorities, either in person or on the phone, have been denied or ignored. Albanese remarks underscored the diplomatic weight Australia places on the outcomes of the investigation, moving beyond private diplomatic channels to seek tangible results.