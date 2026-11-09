Resolve Poll Shows Albanese Trust at One in Five Voters After Marrickville Grant

The latest Resolve Political Monitor shows Labor's primary vote at 28 per cent and only one in five voters trusting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a grant in his Grayndler electorate. The survey also records negative likeability scores for Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

The latest Resolve Political Monitor has delivered bad news for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with only one in five voters saying they still trust him.

The survey follows a grant awarded in the prime minister's electorate of Grayndler, in Marrickville, which has hurt him badly. The government's primary vote is malingering at 28 per cent. That is still ahead of One Nation's primary vote of 25 per cent and the Coalition's even more paltry figure of 22 per cent. But voters are marking Albanese down hard on all sorts of metrics, from preferred prime minister to performance to likeability.

Also read Albanese Links US Midterm Results to Iran War and Economic Pain

Trust levels plummet for Prime Minister

The most telling, and potentially the most damaging, long-term number is on trust. Just one in five voters now say they still trust the prime minister. Another 22 per cent said they had lost trust in him over the issue. And 43 per cent of people stated they did not trust Albanese before the Marrickville grant saga surfaced, a figure climbing 9 percentage points since September.

Advertisement

Trust, once lost, can be just about impossible for a prime minister to win back from voters. And it is not like a quick change of prime minister or treasurer will fix things, despite the grumbling and perhaps hopes of some conservative critics. One minister in the government posted a net positive likeability score. Health Minister Mark Butler recorded a result of plus 1 per cent.

It might not sound like much, but it is a heck of a lot better than Albanese at minus 19 percentage points and Treasurer Jim Chalmers at minus 11 percentage points. But Butler is one of Albanese's closest political allies and is unlikely to ever challenge. There is really only one thing the government can do now.

The Labor caucus, full of first-termers with no idea what midterm blues look like, has little choice but to lock in behind Albanese and Chalmers. It must stop wetting the bed about the government being unpopular. While the newbies in caucus figure that part out, they should also cross their fingers and toes that the government's most senior figures have some idea what they are doing.

Labor seeks budget savings to ease pressure

Starting with next month's mid-year budget update, Labor needs to find real savings so pressure on the Reserve Bank to keep raising interest rates eases. These poll numbers at the midway point of the term should hardly be a surprise. They follow a budget that made hugely ambitious changes to negative gearing, capital gains, the tax treatment of trusts and the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Albanese is at times likened to Labor's legendary former prime minister Bob Hawke.

But in many ways it is Liberal predecessor John Howard who makes a better comparison. Howard saw his poll numbers crash more than once during his four terms in office. Six months before the November 2001 election, a leaked memo from then-Liberal Party president Shane Stone revealed that voters found Howard mean and tricky. It was a disaster and, in the minds of some, presaged the electoral thrashing voters were about to hand Howard.

Advertisement

Except it never happened. Howard won the 2001 election after some dire personal polling. Over nearly 12 years in office, Howard's standing with voters waxed and waned, much as it has for Albanese so far. Albanese, like Howard, does not need to be liked by voters to win the next election.

Albanese must rebuild voter trust like Howard

But there does need to be a residual level of trust, something Howard enjoyed, that the prime minister is doing what he thinks is best for the country. Albanese needs to rebuild that trust with four out of every five voters. He must persuade them his government can manage the economy more effectively than his opponents. He must also show that Labor is the best party to lead at a time of global turmoil.

The Reserve Bank expects inflation to stay higher for longer, so the government has little choice but to lock in and prepare for more economic pain. The government is still ahead on primary vote, just, while Albanese remains ahead as preferred prime minister too, again only just. The prime minister will be hoping that if this is not rock bottom for Labor, it is at least close.

Like Howard, he will hope enough voters come to trust that he is governing in the national interest, even if they really do not like him.