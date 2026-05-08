Albanese Government Accused of Breaking Election Promise on Tax Policies

Nationals leader Matt Canavan criticizes the Albanese government for reversing its stance on negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions, calling the move a betrayal of public trust and a potential economic misstep.

Nationals leader Matt Canavan has accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers of treating Australians like mugs over a broken election promise regarding negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions.

The criticism comes as the Albanese government prepares to reverse its pre-election stance, despite Albanese repeatedly assuring voters during the last campaign that Labor had no intention of altering these tax policies. The shift in policy is expected to be announced in next week's budget, sparking outrage among opposition leaders and financial analysts alike. Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended the move, arguing that the changes are necessary to address intergenerational pressures in the budget, tax system, and housing market.

He claimed that making the right decisions for the right reasons would ultimately build trust with the electorate. However, Canavan dismissed this justification, stating that breaking a clear election promise without remorse undermines public trust and confidence in the government. He compared the situation to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard's broken promise on carbon tax, though he noted that Gillard at least showed some contrition.

Canavan warned that the budget could turn into a massive tax grab, exacerbating inflation and economic uncertainty. He emphasized that the government's excessive spending and lack of fiscal responsibility are fueling inflation, which is already straining household budgets. The Nationals leader argued that the government should focus on restoring confidence and stability rather than imposing additional financial burdens on Australians.

The controversy highlights growing concerns about the Albanese government's economic management and its ability to deliver on promises, particularly as the country faces ongoing challenges such as inflation and global economic instability





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Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers Matt Canavan Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax

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