Albanese government faces pressure to act on federal judicial watchdog promise

The Albanese government faces renewed pressure to act on its stalled promise to create a federal judicial watchdog, after serious allegations about the conduct of serving judge Alexander "Sandy" Street were not acted on for a decade. A retired senior judge conducted an investigation into Street over allegations a law enforcement taskforce uncovered in 2016. The investigation concerns interactions Street allegedly had with his ex-wife and the unorthodox business dealings of her freight company Send it Pink Pty Ltd shortly after Street was appointed to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia bench.

The Albanese government faces renewed pressure to act on its stalled promise to create a federal judicial watchdog , after serious allegations about the conduct of serving judge Alexander "Sandy" Street were not acted on for a decade.

A retired senior judge conducted an investigation into Street over allegations a law enforcement taskforce uncovered in 2016. The investigation concerns interactions Street allegedly had with his ex-wife and the unorthodox business dealings of her freight company Send it Pink Pty Ltd shortly after Street was appointed to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia bench. The company was founded by Street's ex-wife and her then-boyfriend.

The latter devised the plan that initially drew the attention of police and which involved the sale of millions of dollars worth of Penfolds Grange red wine to senior officers aboard a People's Liberation Army Navy surveillance ship, the Yuan Wang. Send it Pink was also involved in a messy legal dispute over a debt.

While there is no allegation that Street, his ex-wife or her then boyfriend engaged in any unlawful behaviour, police were concerned that Street's involvement in his ex-wife's affairs may have conflicted with his duty as a judge to avoid dealings that risked bringing himself or his court into disrepute. The Australian Federal Police failed to alert the then attorney-general, George Brandis, or the chief judge of the Federal Circuit Court about these concerns after they were initially uncovered by the Polaris police waterfront taskforce and compiled into a secret report.

The federal police only informed Alstergren about the report, which referred to Street's alleged conduct, after a recent investigation by this masthead. Under Australia's existing federal judicial misconduct regime, complaints about judges must be made either to the attorney-general or to the chief justice of the relevant court.

In contrast to their federal counterparts, complaints about judges in state courts are mostly overseen by state judicial watchdogs. The pre-eminent legal expert on the issue of judicial oversight, the director of the Judiciary Project at Gilbert and Tobin Centre of Public Law, UNSW Professor Gabrielle Appleby, said the scandal provided fresh impetus for the federal government to act on its 2022 'in principle' commitment to establish a federal judicial commission.

Despite its initial support for a commission, Labor's 'interest in this reform has stalled'. The absence of reform becomes more visible whenever serious allegations involving federal judicial officers arise. The revelations about how the Street allegations were handled serve only to 'expose the weaknesses of the current system because they create immediate questions about transparency, process, accountability and public confidence'.

The Law Council of Australia first called for a federal judicial watchdog in 2006, while Appleby said a standing federal judicial commission would provide a credible, independent institutional process for dealing with allegations about judicial conduct in a way that protects both public confidence and judicial independence





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Albanese Government Federal Judicial Watchdog Alexander \Sandy\ Street Serious Allegations Judicial Misconduct Public Confidence Judicial Independence

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