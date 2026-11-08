Albanese Government Faces Pressure to Expand Tech Liability Laws

Jewish and Muslim groups urge the Albanese government to allow citizens to sue US tech giants over online hate speech, complicating new platform liability legislation.

Top Jewish and Muslim organizations are intensifying pressure on the Albanese government to permit citizens to file lawsuits against US technology corporations for failing to adequately police online hate speech rooted in race or religion. This advocacy comes as the Labor Party weighs significant legislative changes regarding platform liability, a move that could fundamentally alter how social media companies operate in Australia and potentially clash with free speech protections.

Pressure for Private Right of Action

The push for expanded liability is backed by more than eighty groups mobilized by the left-wing Australia Institute, including major unions, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, and the Islamic Council of Victoria. These organizations are urging the government to adopt stricter rules similar to those in the United States, where private litigation has historically served as a primary mechanism for holding digital platforms accountable for harmful content.

Also read Wrong policy, wrong time: Albanese government faces backlash over budget tax changes

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young emphasized that the proposed regulations would not target individual users or ban specific posts. Instead, the rules would compel tech companies to prevent their algorithms from amplifying content that encourages attacks based on race, religion, or sexuality. This distinction aims to address concerns that expanding the bill's scope might infringe upon personal expression rights.

Conflict Between Industry and Advocates

High-profile lawyer Josh Bornstein, who now serves as the director of corporate regulation at the Australia Institute, criticized the current draft of the duty of care bill. He argued that the legislation currently references harm based only on gendered violence and must be expanded to cover racist and homophobic hate speech. Bornstein cited the royal commission into antisemitism, which highlighted how social media giants profit from propagating extreme hate speech.

Advertisement

Google has strongly opposed these expansions, submitting evidence to a parliamentary inquiry that the bill should be modeled on the Work Health and Safety Act. The tech giant argued that this legal framework expressly precludes a private right of action and that compliance should be enforced solely by a dedicated safety regulator. Google warned against rushing changes to win political support from the Greens without broader reforms.

Role of eSafety Commission and Future Steps

Bornstein rejected Google's assertion that the eSafety Commission should handle enforcement alone. He noted that while the commission received over one hundred thousand complaints in the last year, it only takes action in two percent of cases. Despite this low intervention rate, the eSafety Commissioner supports the inclusion of a private right of action in the new legislation.

The bill also introduces provisions allowing users to opt out of algorithmic recommendations, giving them more control over their online experience. Communications Minister Anika Wells has indicated that the government is willing to negotiate with the Greens, whose support is necessary to pass the bill. This dynamic has shifted the political landscape, with Labor education minister Jason Clare noting that the Coalition now faces its own pressures from free speech advocates and rise of One Nation.