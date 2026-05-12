Albanese government forecasts worst-case scenario for US-Iran War escalation

The Treasury modelled a scenario in which the Middle East conflict is more protracted or escalates beyond the currently fragile, but stable conditions, resulting in inflation climbing above 7.25 per cent through the year to the December quarter 2026. Real household incomes would fall in the face of rising prices, and the cost of living crisis would continue to worsen.

The Albanese government has forecasted a worst-case scenario if the US-Iran War escalates, which could cause massive inflation and significant pain for households. The Treasury modelled a scenario in which the Middle East conflict is more protracted or escalates beyond the currently fragile, but stable conditions, resulting in inflation climbing above 7.25 per cent through the year to the December quarter 2026.

Real household incomes would fall in the face of rising prices, and the cost of living crisis would continue to worsen. The impacts of a more severe conflict in the Middle East are highly uncertain and depend on global and domestic price dynamics





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US-Iran War Middle East Conflict Inflation Cost Of Living Crisis Global Oil Supplies Global Economy Strait Of Hormuz Budget Address Treasury Unemployment Pre-Pandemic Levels Inflation Peak Above Seven Per Cent Global Conditions Supply Disruptions

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