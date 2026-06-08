Albanese Government Gun Buyback Stalls Amid State Resistance and One Nation Concerns

The federal gun buyback scheme, announced after the Bondi attack, faces delays as states withdraw and fears grow over political fallout in regional Labor seats.

The Albanese government's national gun buyback scheme has effectively stalled, with state governments refusing to cooperate and federal Labor growing increasingly concerned that the initiative could inadvertently boost the political fortunes of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party in regional electorates.

The buyback was announced with great urgency in December following the tragic Bondi Beach terror attack, where a lone gunman killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that state leaders had unanimously agreed to strengthen gun laws across the nation, tasking police ministers and attorneys-general with developing concrete options.

Yet months later, the buyback has barely been discussed in federal Labor's caucus meetings, and internal polling reportedly shows that the policy is deeply unpopular in rural and regional areas, where gun ownership is common and where One Nation already has a strong foothold. The Australian Federal Police Association president, Alex Caruana, has been highly critical of the scheme, calling it a knee-jerk reaction to a tragic event.

He noted that the slow rollout was a contributing factor to states and territories pulling out, but the bigger issue was that the legislation was not well thought out. With the benefit of hindsight, some states are questioning whether limiting the number of firearms actually correlates with crime statistics and police interactions with licensed gun owners.

New South Wales appears to be the only state willing to participate in the buyback, after Victoria's Labor government confirmed it would not be involved. Victoria has instead agreed to restrict firearms to Australian citizens and to strengthen intelligence sharing, but it will not implement a compulsory buyback.

Queensland last week rejected key recommendations from the Bondi royal commission's interim report, including the national gun buyback, citing scepticism that it would keep weapons out of the hands of terrorists and criminals. South Australia remains in talks with the federal government, while Tasmania is pushing ahead with its own gun reforms, including a state-based buyback.

Political analysts suggest that the Albanese government is caught between its desire to be seen acting decisively on national security and the electoral reality that tough gun laws could drive voters toward One Nation in traditionally Labor-held regional seats. When asked about this concern, Prime Minister Albanese responded vaguely, saying that matters of populism are something the government is very conscious of, and that they will continue to focus on making a practical difference for people's lives.

The stalled buyback highlights the complex interplay between federal ambition and state sovereignty, as well as the enduring political potency of gun rights in Australia. While the memory of the Bondi attack remains raw, the practical implementation of sweeping firearms reform appears increasingly unlikely in the near term.

The royal commission is expected to release its final report later this year, which may provide further recommendations, but for now, the buyback is a policy in limbo, hampered by state resistance and political calculations. The debate also underscores the difficulty of achieving national consensus on gun control, even in the wake of a mass casualty event. Groups representing gun owners have lobbied extensively against the buyback, arguing that it unfairly targets law-abiding citizens while doing little to prevent terrorism.

They point out that the Bondi attacker obtained his weapon illegally, and that stricter laws would not have stopped him. On the other side, advocacy groups for stronger gun control argue that the buyback is a necessary step to reduce the overall number of firearms in circulation and to close loopholes in existing laws. The Australian public remains divided, with polls showing a slight majority in favour of the buyback in cities but strong opposition in rural areas.

As the political climate heats up ahead of the next federal election, the gun buyback is likely to remain a contentious issue, testing the Albanese government's ability to balance security concerns with electoral pragmatism. Without state cooperation, the federal government may have to scale back its ambitions or offer financial incentives to bring states on board.

However, given the resistance from Labor-led states like Victoria and Queensland, the path forward is murky. The One Nation factor adds another layer of complexity, as Labor fears that pushing too hard on gun control could alienate voters who might otherwise stay with the major parties.

In summary, the gun buyback scheme, born out of tragedy, has become a political quagmire, revealing deep fissures in Australia's federation and the ongoing struggle to find common ground on one of the most polarising issues of our time





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