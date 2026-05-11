Albanese Government's Fifth Budget: Income Tax Cuts, Negative Gearing Changes, and More

The Albanese government is preparing to hand down its fifth budget on Wednesday night, aiming to make it their most ambitious budget to date. The budget is expected to include contentious changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, and the National Disability Insurance scheme. Income tax cuts, a one-off tax cut, and tax deductions for workers are among the measures being considered. Additionally, changes to capital gains tax, negative gearing, and the National Disability Insurance scheme are expected. The government aims to save $64 billion across the agenda.

The Albanese government is preparing to hand down its fifth budget on Wednesday night, aiming to make it their most ambitious budget to date. The budget is expected to include contentious changes to negative gearing , capital gains tax , and the National Disability Insurance scheme.

Income tax cuts, a one-off tax cut, and tax deductions for workers are among the measures being considered. Additionally, changes to capital gains tax, negative gearing, and the National Disability Insurance scheme are expected. The government aims to save $64 billion across the agenda





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Albanese Government Budget Income Tax Cuts Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax National Disability Insurance Scheme One-Off Tax Cut Tax Deductions For Workers Changes To Capital Gains Tax Changes To Negative Gearing Changes To National Disability Insurance Schem Income Tax Cuts For People Earning More Than $ 000 Lowest Tax Bracket Reduced From 16 Per Cent To One-Off Tax Cut Of Around $300 Per Worker Instant Tax Deduction Of $1000 Without Needing Capital Gains Tax Discount Negative Gearing Small Businesses With An Annual Turnover Of Le Temporary Write-Off Measure Made Permanent Minimum 30 Per Cent Tax Rate On Discretionary Business Investment In Research And Developmen Bulk-Billed Walk-In Centres Private Health Insurance Subsidies For Over 65 Aged Care Dementia Care Units Medicare Benefits Schedule And The Pharmaceuti Reductions Of Fraud In Medicare And The Pharma Electronic Record Keeping By Businesses Planning And Zoning Regulations Mandatory Australian Standards For Constructio

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