Albanese Government Weighs Tech Giants Liability Amid Hate Speech Debate

The Albanese government considers US-style platform liability laws to combat online hate. Jewish and Muslim groups urge citizens to sue tech firms for amplifying racist content.

The Albanese government is currently evaluating the implementation of US-style platform liability laws, a move driven by intense pressure from top Jewish and Muslim groups. These organizations are urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to allow citizens to sue major US tech giants for failing to police online hate speech based on race or religion. This potential regulatory shift comes as the Labor government weighs the implications of new digital safety laws on free speech and corporate accountability.

Tech Giants Face New Liability Scrutiny

The core mechanism of this proposed legislative change involves expanding the Digital Duty of Care bill to include broader categories of harm beyond gendered violence. Unlike traditional hate speech prohibitions that might outlaw specific posts, this expansion would oblige technology companies to ensure their platforms do not amplify content encouraging attacks on race, religion, or sexuality. The goal is to hold corporations accountable for the algorithmic amplification of harmful material rather than punishing individual users for their statements.

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Josh Bornstein, director of corporate regulation at the Australia Institute, argues that the current draft of the bill is insufficiently comprehensive. He states that the duty of care bill explicitly references harm based only on gendered violence, which fails to address racist and homophobic hate speech. Bornstein emphasizes that the royal commission into antisemitism highlighted how social media giants profit from propagating extreme hate speech, necessitating stricter legal frameworks to stop this practice.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Friction

Major stakeholders are divided on the appropriate level of regulation and enforcement. The Greens, whose support Labor requires to pass legislation, are pushing for tougher rules including larger fines levied against tech firms' global revenue. They also advocate for a private right to class actions and lawsuits that mirror those in the United States, where such legal actions have spurred momentum for tech regulation. This position is backed by more than 80 groups mobilized by the left-wing Australia Institute, including unions and the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

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Conversely, Google has strongly opposed the creation of a private right of action. In its submission to a parliamentary inquiry, Google argued that the bill is modeled on the Work Health and Safety Act, which expressly precludes a private right of action. The tech giant warned that compliance should be evaluated and enforced by a dedicated safety regulator, such as the eSafety Commission, rather than through private lawsuits. Google cautioned against speedy changes to win political support without further reforms to the duty of care framework.

Enforcement Challenges and Future Steps

Debate over enforcement mechanisms highlights significant friction between advocates for private litigation and industry preferences for regulatory oversight. Josh Bornstein rejected Google's argument that the eSafety Commission could have sole responsibility for pursuing social media giants. He pointed out that the eSafety Commissioner received more than 100,000 complaints in the last year but only took action in 2 percent of cases. Despite this low enforcement rate, the eSafety Commissioner actually supports a private right of action to complement their regulatory powers.

The proposed bill also includes provisions giving users the choice to opt into algorithmic recommendations, aiming to give consumers more control over their digital experiences. Communications Minister Anika Wells indicated that the government is willing to engage with the Greens on these issues. This regulatory push is part of a suite of Australian regulations that have drawn sharp rebukes from the Trump administration and major tech lobby groups like the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which claims these rules force over-policing of borderline content.

Political dynamics surrounding the Digital Duty of Care have shifted dramatically, according to Education Minister Jason Clare. He noted that the Coalition has taken a hard line on the issue since it was burned by free speech advocates during a hate speech debate in January. Clare suggested that former treasurer Josh Frydenberg had previously supported the concept during his submission to the antisemitism royal commission, but current political pressures, including the rise of One Nation, influence the Liberal Party's stance on digital regulation.