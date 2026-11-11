Albanese Highlights Pacific Needs While Australia Expands Fossil Fuels at COP31

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urges climate action for Pacific island nations amid criticism that Australia is still approving new coal and gas projects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the opening of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, on 6 November 2023 to call for urgent climate support for Pacific island countries, even as Australia's government continues to approve new coal and gas projects.

Australia's Green Assertions Meet Fossil‑Fuel Reality

Albanese touted Australia's progress in rooftop solar and battery storage, arguing that domestic renewable gains could translate into broader global leadership. However, the Australian Conservation Foundation's chief executive, Adam Bandt, warned that the government's recent coal mine and LNG developments undermine that leadership.

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Bandt criticised the federal approval of the new Araluen coal mine and the expansion of the Marlboro LNG plant, calling them a breach of Australia's stated climate commitments and noting the contradiction with UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres' call for no new fossil‑fuel infrastructure.

UN Urges Abrupt Exit From Fossil Fuels

At the summit, Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres delivered a stark warning that the world is moving "far too slowly" to curb emissions. He urged countries to adopt credible transition plans that exclude new coal, gas and oil development.

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Guterres noted that over 75 percent of the global population relies on fossil‑fuel imports, leaving them vulnerable to price shocks. He also called for governments to tax the "windfall profits" of fossil‑fuel companies and redirect the revenue toward climate‑resilient recovery efforts in vulnerable regions.

Pacific Island Advocates Call for Action

Albanese's speech was anchored by the testimony of 13‑year‑old Melelusi Sokotia from Tuvalu, who recounted how rising sea levels threaten her future. Sokotia urged leaders to shift from pity to partnership, emphasizing that Pacific nations "are not asking for pity, we are asking for help and partnership."

In response, Albanese highlighted the Pacific Resilience Facility as a tangible example of how Australia can finance climate adaptation for neighboring states.

Next Steps and Ongoing Negotiations

Negotiators at COP31 are working toward agreements on electrification, climate finance and adaptation, with a particular focus on implementing existing commitments rather than setting new emissions targets.

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Australia's position in the talks is reinforced by its role as a key player alongside host country Turkey. While the summit will not set new fossil‑fuel targets, it aims to develop a roadmap for national energy transitions by 2028, a milestone highlighted in the recent COP30 outcomes in Brazil.

The UN report released last month warned that the world is on track to surpass the 1.5‑degree Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement. This underlines the urgency for governments to back the kind of transition Albanese and Guterres advocate, especially for the climate‑vulnerable communities in the Pacific archipelagoes.

As the summit proceeds, stakeholders will monitor whether Australia's dual messaging-promoting renewable uptake while extending fossil‑fuel projects-will shift in light of international pressure and concrete policy outcomes.