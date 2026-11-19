Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where Trump, Xi and Putin later held an unprecedented three-way meeting.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the APEC summit in Shenzhen to directly confront Russian President Vladimir Putin, demanding he end the war in Ukraine.

Albanese Confronts Putin On Ukraine War

His remarks came shortly before a historic trilateral meeting on Thursday afternoon between Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The three-way talks marked the first time a sitting US president has sat down face-to-face with his country's two foremost authoritarian rivals. Addressing the APEC leaders' plenary session, with Putin, Trump and Xi in the audience, Albanese said the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were rupturing global economies and driving cost of living pressures.

Also read Deputy PM backs Albanese on APEC photo with Putin amid Ukraine war concerns

He said we must do all we can to end them. Sources in the room said Albanese looked directly at Putin as he declared: "And I say very directly to President Putin: end your war, end it now.

" Putin looked down during the remarks. The comments followed criticism at home over Albanese appearing alongside Putin in an APEC family photo on the opening night. Ukrainian groups and political opponents had urged him to avoid the group shot. Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney both said they wanted to avoid offending their Chinese hosts by removing themselves, describing it as a mark of respect.

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"I will bear in mind the wishes of our host," Albanese told reporters in Shenzhen. "If you are invited to an event … I respect that, but we'll also make our position very clear when it comes to Ukraine. " The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations said being in a photo with Putin would ignore Russia's gross violations of international norms.

Critics Condemn Albanese Photo With Putin

Federation chair Kateryna Argyrou said Putin is not just another world leader but an indicted war criminal and the architect of a brutal war against Ukraine. Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko told SBS News he had hoped Albanese would continue to be guided by Australia's prominent pro-Ukraine stance. Greens leader David Shoebridge and Liberal senator Andrew Bragg also criticised the group photo.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong had avoided a similar photo with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20 last month. Trump and Putin held an impromptu 40-minute meeting earlier on Thursday, which Trump praised as productive, calling Putin my friend. Trump also met Xi one-on-one, their third major talks this year. Xi greeted Trump with a hug after he walked off Air Force One, departing from protocol to meet him at the airport.

On Wednesday evening, cameras captured Trump, Putin and Xi shaking hands and smiling ahead of a group photo at a gala ball. Trump downplayed the prospect of a deal with Putin on Ukraine without input from the Ukrainian government.

"I wouldn't do that," Trump said in an interview from Shenzhen. Richard Stengel, a former state department official, said there had never before been such a three-way meeting because no American president had been willing to put the two principal adversaries on equal footing with the United States.

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Agenda

Stengel posted on X that this trilat is Putin's dream, restoring him to the world order after his invasion of Ukraine, and called it a photo op to heal the fragile ego of an American president who suffered a major electoral repudiation. There was no jointly confirmed agenda for the trilateral, but Trump and Putin both indicated they wanted to discuss Ukraine. Trump was also expected to raise nuclear arms controls and the Iran war.

Albanese endorsed the talks, saying: "I welcome the meeting...and we hope for positive outcomes in the interests of the world.

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" Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern, but Albanese said in general it is a good thing for countries to speak to each other. "At a time when there are more conflicts than at any time since the Second World War … we want to see more dialogue, less military conflict," he said.

The meeting has been likened to the historic Yalta conference between Joseph Stalin, Franklin D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, the big three leaders who met in the final year of World War Two to shape the post-war globe. Putin was expected to push for favourable terms to end Russia's five-year invasion of Ukraine.

Trump Pushes Back On AI Regulations

His appearance allowed him to sidestep European-led efforts to isolate Russia diplomatically, as China is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court, which has a warrant for his arrest. Putin had not appeared at an APEC summit since 2017. On artificial intelligence, Trump used his APEC address to make clear the US would resist collective efforts to put controls on AI advancement.

He said AI was almost completely good but had some bad elements, adding: "we oppose any form of robust regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly," using his preferred term super intelligence. Albanese stressed the need for strong guardrails around AI, saying the economic potential and opportunity of artificial intelligence is enormous, not just for the Asia-Pacific but for the world.

He said the technology could bring new prosperity as long as safety, security and social licence were assured. Albanese also said there was still a role for middle-weight nations like Australia to use their influence on global affairs, following Carney who also touted AI governance and is known for his middle powers push. The 21-nation APEC gathering runs until Thursday evening, with regional trade, security and the energy transition on the agenda.

Albanese met Trump after arriving on Wednesday, and both had participated in talks in the Philippines on Tuesday with the leaders of India and Japan. He is expected to meet Xi on Friday morning and hold bilateral talks with the heads of Mexico, Canada, Singapore and New Zealand. Albanese will have his own bilateral talks with Xi in Shenzhen on Friday before a six-hour stopover in Beijing to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

That will be his final stop on a 10-day international trip, during which he signed a new defence agreement with the Philippines and committed to new military exercises with the Quad partnership. Albanese has said those steps are important to protect both Australia's sovereignty and regional security, ahead of anticipation they will be raised by China during Friday's talks.