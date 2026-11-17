Coles managing director Leah Weckert says families are trading down from steak to mince and skipping meat as cost-of-living pressures bite. The RBA warns of upside inflation risks after five rate hikes this year.

Coles managing director Leah Weckert has revealed that Australian families are trading down from steak to mince as cost-of-living pressures continue to squeeze household budgets.

Speaking at an Australian Securities and Investments Commission forum in Sydney on Tuesday, Weckert said many families are switching from higher priced proteins such as porterhouse or rump to tomato-smothered mince and pasta. People are trading out of a higher priced protein into a cheaper priced protein, she said. The classic is steak into mince. Mince is growing very strongly.

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Mince Replaces Steak For Families

Spaghetti bolognese is alive and well as a family staple. The revelation echoes the final leaders debate of 2022, when Anthony Albanese argued that a cost-of-living crisis under Scott Morrison had forced Australian families to downgrade their supermarket choices. Real workers and those on the minimum wage, he declared, were making decisions on whether they will buy a steak or just have to stick to mince meat for their families.

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Since that debating point, beef prices have climbed by more than 10 per cent, including a jump of 5 per cent in the past 12 months, putting steak further out of reach for many households. Weckert said the squeeze on consumers wallets meant some families were going meat-free a couple of times a week or spending more on Coles cheapest source of protein, the not-so-humble egg.

Egg prices soared by 44 per cent between 2022 and 2025 as an outbreak of avian flu hit the nations poultry farms. But they have eased by 2.4 per cent over the past 12 months, one of the few items in family shopping trolleys to have fallen in price. Weckert said more customers were hunting for specials or using loyalty program points to reduce their shopping bill.

Home Cooking Replaces Restaurant Dinners

They were also replacing dinners in local restaurants or cafes with their own home-cooked versions. I think Australians love to preserve their lifestyle, so holding on to that treat of a nice meal once or twice a week out, she said. If you cant go out and do it, you try to recreate it at home.

One of the pressures on families is the mortgage, with the Reserve Banks five interest rate hikes this year adding almost 500 dollars to the monthly repayments on a 600,000 dollar mortgage. Governor Michele Bullock on Tuesday said there remained three key upside risks to inflation. These included the price of oil, the AI construction boom and inklings from the business sector that they expect inflation to remain well above the RBAs 2 to 3 per cent target band.

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But she also said a drop in house prices, coupled with ongoing global uncertainty, could mean inflation pressures may be less than feared. Everything is just AI, geopolitical, conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. It is just all very uncertain, Bullock said. That uncertainty extends to the RBAs own monetary policy committee.

RBA Minutes Reveal Policy Disagreement

Minutes of its early November meeting, at which the committee split 6-3 in favour of pushing the official cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, show pushback from those who wanted to hold monetary policy steady. Those opposed to another rate hike argued that the drop in the housing market could have a larger-than-expected impact on the economy, leaving the bank with interest rates too high.

That, in turn, would worsen the outlook for the labour market and dampen wage and price inflation, the minutes noted. The meeting occurred well before the recent collapse in tech company share prices, which has been prompted by concerns over the leadership at Nvidia and fears major AI companies will not earn sufficiently large profits to cover their spending on new data centres.

Financial markets believe the RBA has finished with rate increases, with its next move to be a cut in the second half of next year.