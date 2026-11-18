Putin, Trump and Xi meet for the first trilateral superpower summit at APEC in Shenzhen. Albanese urges dialogue, while Putin defies sanctions and Xi backs multilateral trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted big potential benefits from historic talks with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged the three leaders to find a solution to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

With Putin, Trump and Xi agreeing to a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday, Albanese said that the conflicts had not only taken a heavy toll on human lives but also damaged the global economy. We want to see more dialogue, less military conflict, Albanese said as he endorsed the three-way superpower meeting, adding that any solution and peace needed to be on Ukraine's terms.

Also read Xi Jinping Uses Shenzhen Apec Summit to Project Chinamaxxing and Multilateralism

Historic Trilateral Summit Talks

The meeting will mark the first time in history the leaders of the US, China and Russia sit down for face-to-face talks. No agenda has been publicly confirmed. Putin used the rare spotlight of the international stage on Wednesday to pitch Russia as resilient and confident, while taking a swipe at formerly dominant powers and their sanctions. Addressing a forum of business executives, Putin asserted Russia was staring down failed attempts to isolate our country with dignity.

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He said sanctions could halt development but were not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition. In reality, five years of war has heavily strained Russia's economy, stalling growth while defence costs mount and inflation rises. Putin's decision to attend APEC in Shenzhen, China's tech capital, is his first appearance at a major multilateral forum with Western leaders in years.

It is part of his renewed push for legitimacy in the face of a Western-led campaign of economic isolation since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. His presence poses potential diplomatic awkwardness for Albanese, who along with other leaders has publicly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and helped Kyiv's efforts to repel Putin's armed forces.

Albanese is expected to join the group photograph with Putin and the other representatives of the 21 APEC members on Thursday, indicating he did not want to disrespect China's role as host. If you are invited to an event, we don't have China, our host here. I respect that, he said. Albanese made a quick stop at high-end supermarket Ole when he arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday, where he tasted Australian beef and looked at lobster.

Albanese Respects Host China

He inspected domestic imports of grocery products and fresh food with ambassador to China Scott Dewar. He said there was nowhere you'd rather be than Australia, with its universities, resources and room to build renewable energy. We have deep ties with the fastest growing populations in the world ... Not least is our ties with the People's Republic of China, he said.

Many US allies are anxious that Trump is facilitating Putin's pitch for rehabilitation by agreeing to a trilateral summit. Putin is widely expected to use the meeting to push for favourable terms for Russia ending the war.

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However, analysts are sceptical the meeting will produce concrete outcomes, and have generally dismissed attempts to liken it to the 1945 Yalta Conference. At Yalta, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the UK and the US sat down to carve up the postwar world into spheres of influence.

Xi Advocates Rules-Based Trading

Meanwhile, Xi used his opening address to the APEC CEO summit to portray China as a leading advocate of the international rules-based trading system. His speech was designed to draw a contrast against the tariffs and transactionalism pursued by the Trump administration. China has stood up to unilateralism and protectionism and remained committed to true multilateralism, Xi said.

He added that no matter how the international landscape changes, China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win co-operation with all other countries. The Nvidia scandal will hang over the leaders' talks, potentially destabilising a fragile trade truce struck between the pair at last year's APEC summit in South Korea. Trump arrives in Shenzhen with Washington having just announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips.

Beijing has accused the US of fabricating a spy scandal as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade and vowed to take countermeasures.