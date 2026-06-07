Albanese Slams Coalition's Welfare Restriction Plan as Divisive and Harmful to Permanent Residents

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has launched a fierce critique of the Coalition's proposal to limit welfare payments to citizens only, arguing it unfairly targets permanent migrants and vulnerable Australians reliant on aged care and health services. The policy debate highlights tensions over citizenship, integration, and social inclusion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has strongly criticized a Coalition proposal to restrict welfare payments exclusively to citizens, positioning the plan as divisive and harmful to vulnerable groups.

Speaking at an urgent care clinic on the Sunshine Coast, Albanese argued that the policy would unfairly target permanent residents, particularly those from Chinese and Indian backgrounds, as well as individuals reliant on aged care, hospital services, or disability support. He emphasized that permanent residents have made a long-term commitment to Australia and should not be treated as second-class members of society.

The Coalition, led by Liberal leader Angus Taylor, has announced intentions to limit access to 17 welfare programs for non-citizens, though current beneficiaries such as age pension recipients, carers, and participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme would be grandfathered in. Exemptions would also apply to humanitarian migrants, victims of domestic violence, and those requiring emergency assistance. The government estimates this change could save billions of dollars, but Albanese dismissed it as a shortsighted measure that would fracture the community.

Albanese drew a sharp contrast between his approach and that of the opposition, suggesting the Coalition's rhetoric echoes that of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party as they delve into what he called a "rabbit hole" of anti-migrant sentiment. He highlighted the practical difficulties many permanent residents face in renouncing their original citizenship, noting that doing so could jeopardize family ties or property rights in their countries of origin.

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, approximately 3 million migrants obtained permanent residency between 2000 and 2021, with about 1.8 million subsequently becoming citizens. Citizenship rates vary significantly by country of origin; for example, 74% of South African migrants, 71% of Sri Lankans, and 68.5% of Filipinos have become Australian citizens. Under current rules, permanent residents already face lengthy waiting periods for most welfare benefits, including four years for JobSeeker and ten years for the age pension.

The Prime Minister warned that stripping services from permanent residents would ultimately harm all Australians, especially those who depend on a skilled and caring workforce drawn from the migrant community.

"Go into an aged care facility and see how older Australians would get the services they need if somehow we throw out all the permanent residents," he said. The debate intensified after the Coalition pointed to figures showing that 51,000 permanent residents had accessed the federal government's 5% home deposit assistance scheme. While the program, expanded under the Morrison government, is technically available to permanent residents, the opposition has used the data to question fairness.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson, however, found himself clarifying the party's stance after initially suggesting permanent residents would have to sell their homes, then correcting that only non-citizens would face a two-year deadline to vacate properties if they did not become citizens. Wilson defended the principle that those who benefit from Australian systems should also contribute, but he acknowledged that public confidence in immigration hinges on migrants' long-term commitment and contribution to the nation's future.

These exchanges underscore a deepening political divide over the definition of Australian belonging and the rights of non-citizen residents. Albanese's government is framing the issue as one of fairness and social cohesion, while the opposition is pushing for tighter eligibility rules on welfare accessed by non-citizens. The conversation touches on broader themes of integration, economic contribution, and the balance between encouraging migration and protecting the social safety net.

As the debate continues, affected communities-including diaspora groups, aged care recipients, and humanitarian entrants-are positioned at the center of a contentious policy discussion that may shape Australia's immigration and welfare landscape for years to come





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Albanese Coalition Welfare Reform Permanent Residents Citizenship Aged Care Migration Policy One Nation Australian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese denies he tried to hide tax changes from Australians | Evening News Bulletin 05 June 2026Anthony Albanese denies he tried to hide tax changes from Australians at the last election; The Opposition demands more human involvement in the allocation of aged care packages; And in sport, the Socceroos say they're working on the little things ahead of the World Cup.

Read more »

Albanese denies he tried to hide tax changes from Australians | Evening News Bulletin 05 June 2026Anthony Albanese denies he tried to hide tax changes from Australians at the last election; The Opposition demands more human involvement in the allocation of aged care packages; And in sport, the Socceroos say they're working on the little things ahead of the World Cup.

Read more »

Anthony Albanese understands the Westminster systemThis week the Coalition's weakness in Question Time reminded onlookers of Albanese's command of the Westminster system, while Labor insiders expressed their anxieties about One Nation's polling surge.

Read more »

CGT a ‘wrecking ball’ for our economy, NZ PM tells AlbaneseThe prime minister and his Kiwi counterpart have traded light-hearted barbs in Noosa, masking a deep divide over capital gains tax as both leaders face looming domestic battles.

Read more »