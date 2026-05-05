Albanese to Break Tax Promise in Labor-Friendly Budget

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to unveil a budget that reverses a key election promise, scaling back negative gearing and capital gains tax breaks. The changes aim to create a fairer tax system, particularly for younger Australians, but are expected to face strong opposition.

After a period of four years marked by fiscal conservatism, Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing to deviate from a key election pledge and introduce a budget that aligns with the long-held aspirations of the Labor party since their victory in May 2022.

Indications suggest that the forthcoming budget, scheduled for release next week, will involve a reduction in the scope of existing negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions. Furthermore, the tax arrangements pertaining to family trusts – with a potential exemption for agricultural operations – are also slated for modification, aiming to curtail their capacity for tax minimization. While these proposed alterations echo the policies presented by Bill Shorten during the 2019 election campaign, they are not identical.

Albanese discarded those specific proposals upon assuming the leadership of the opposition, but the underlying tax mechanisms remain consistent. Notably, adjustments to franking credits, a contentious issue exploited by the Coalition in 2019, are not currently under consideration. Albanese’s decision is underpinned by the Labor government’s commanding majority of 94 seats in the House of Representatives and the anticipated support of the Greens party in the Senate, providing a robust parliamentary foundation for enacting these significant changes.

The Prime Minister is operating on the assumption that the Australian public will embrace these reforms, mirroring their acceptance of his revisions to Scott Morrison’s stage three tax cuts, provided the government effectively articulates the rationale behind them – specifically, that the changes will foster a more equitable tax system, particularly for younger generations, Millennials and Gen Z, striving to enter the housing market. This represents a considerable departure from the rhetoric of the 2025 election campaign, during which Albanese unequivocally stated that any alterations to negative gearing were definitively “off the table.

” This assurance was not a singular instance; Albanese repeatedly addressed questions concerning potential changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax throughout the campaign, consistently denying any such intentions. On April 9th, when directly questioned about ruling out changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax, he responded with a firm denial, reiterating his position on April 17th.

Despite his previous firm stance, Albanese now contends that persistent inflationary pressures, the escalating inaccessibility of homeownership, global economic instability, and the burden of high petrol prices necessitate these adjustments to existing tax benefits. He anticipates that voters will recognize the necessity of these measures. He stated that the public will evaluate the budget and form their own conclusions regarding the government’s decisions.

However, the opposition is prepared to vigorously challenge these changes. Angus Taylor, a prominent figure within the Liberal Party, launched a scathing attack on Albanese, accusing him of incompetence, dishonesty, and a predatory approach to taxpayers’ finances. This aggressive rhetoric foreshadows the intense debate expected in the coming months.

Albanese’s earlier modifications to the stage three tax cuts sparked considerable controversy in January 2024, with Peter Dutton, the leader of the opposition, condemning the broken promise and calling for an immediate election. Despite the initial uproar, the revised tax cuts, which benefited a broader range of wage earners while moderating tax relief for high-income earners, were successfully passed through parliament, and the controversy surrounding the broken promise quickly subsided.

This experience demonstrated that Australians are willing to accept occasional breaches of electoral commitments, provided the government offers a compelling justification. Furthermore, if the resulting policy changes create a wider base of beneficiaries than those negatively impacted, voter acceptance is significantly more likely. Albanese is now applying a similar strategy to the proposed changes to capital gains tax, negative gearing, and trusts, betting that voters will support him if the reforms are perceived as creating a net positive outcome.

Labor believes that prioritizing the concerns of Millennials and Gen Z, who face significant barriers to homeownership, outweighs the need to appease Baby Boomers, who are more likely to align with the Coalition. The Prime Minister rejects the characterization of his government as cautious, highlighting its bold initiatives, including the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the revisions to the stage three tax cuts. Seven years after assuming office, Albanese believes the time is right for these changes





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