Former US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Australia regarding its stance on the Iran conflict, coinciding with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's post-Asia trip visit to the Geelong refinery. The domestic news cycle also features ongoing scrutiny of the Sussexes' Australian visit, as Sky News continues to provide extensive political commentary and news coverage through its streaming services.

Australia finds itself under renewed scrutiny from former US President Donald Trump , with questions emerging regarding Prime Minister Anthony Albanese 's handling of the escalating Iran conflict. This diplomatic pressure coincides with the Prime Minister's return from an extensive Asia trip, during which he also made a visit to the Geelong refinery, a move potentially aimed at bolstering domestic industrial credentials.

Meanwhile, the public discourse also encompasses a continued examination of the recent visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Australia, with discussions surrounding their public engagements and the media's coverage of their activities.

Sky News Australia continues to be a prominent platform for in-depth news analysis and opinion. The network offers a diverse range of programming, including its flagship news and opinion shows, as well as original documentaries that delve into significant issues.

Sky News Extra provides viewers with direct access to live press conferences and parliamentary broadcasts, offering an unfiltered perspective on political proceedings. For those seeking comprehensive news coverage and opinion from leading Australian commentators such as Andrew Bolt, Peta Credlin, Paul Murray, Sharri Markson, and Chris Kenny, along with insights from award-winning journalists like Kieran Gilbert and Laura Jayes, a streaming subscription is available.

This subscription unlocks access to a wealth of content across four dedicated channels, encompassing breaking news, political and business analysis, and exclusive documentaries. The subscription model offers varied tiers, with a monthly option at $5 and an initial 12-month upfront payment of $50 followed by a monthly renewal.

These subscriptions grant access to Australia's primary news channel, a 24/7 parliamentary channel, a dedicated weather channel, and a sports news channel. The content is exclusively available within Australia. Sky News Australia also provides an international streaming service called Australia Channel for audiences overseas, which is not accessible within Australia or New Zealand.

It is important to note that this streaming subscription is distinct from Foxtel and BINGE offerings, and existing subscribers to those services will need a separate subscription to access the Sky News Australia streaming content. Foxtel, as a broader entertainment provider, does offer access to a wider range of Sky News branded channels, including Sky News UK and FOX SPORTS News, within its own packages.





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Donald Trump Anthony Albanese Iran Conflict Geelong Refinery Royal Family

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