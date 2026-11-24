Anthony Albanese will not sack Treasurer Jim Chalmers despite mounting calls from the opposition and right wing commentariat. Chalmers has warned of a tough budget year ahead, with rising inflation, unemployment, falling house prices and high petrol prices.

Anthony Albanese has no intention of sacking his treasurer, Jim Chalmers, despite growing calls from the opposition and right wing commentariat for the prime minister to do so.

There are two reasons why. First, because doing so would be tantamount to Albanese signing his own political death warrant.

Also read Australian Treasurer Delivers Mid-Year Economic Update Warns of Rising Unemployment and Lower Growth

Albanese Stubborn Loyalty To Chalmers

Second, doing so would cut against one of the defining characteristics of the prime minister's 30 years in politics - stubborn loyalty. Chalmers is the government's chief economic salesman. Amid the euphoria in the Labor Party about Australia having its first female prime minister and the relief that Rudd had been removed, Gillard made a mistake on day one that haunted her government for the next three years.

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After reeling off some of the government's achievements to date, Gillard was then asked why Rudd had to be removed if Labor had done such a good job in its first three years. Because I believed that a good government was losing its way, was her non-answer.

Gillard was trying to have a bet each way - owning the government's achievements but also trying to somehow distance her government from Rudd, the chief architect of those achievements in the first three years. If Albanese were to remove Chalmers, he would be caught in the same trap that Gillard made for herself - trying to own the successes of his own government, while simultaneously burying his economic frontman.

Political Landscape Complications Facing Chalmers

There are other complications in the political landscape, including fondness for using travel entitlements and a ruling on indefinite immigration detention - at least for a while. It is true that Chalmers has been in something of a funk since the budget was handed down and, as he has admitted, he needs to regroup.

It is also true that inflation and unemployment are rising, house prices are falling further and faster than anticipated and petrol prices are causing significant pain for households. So the idea that Albanese would abandon his principles and 30 years of practice to dump Chalmers is unlikely, to put it mildly.

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Chalmers Confronting Economic Bad News Head On

Rather than shying away from the economic bad news, Chalmers confronted it head on, warning the mid-year budget update will contain budget-sized spending cuts and little in the way of new spending measures. The update comes after a federal budget described as No use pretending otherwise, in which Chalmers warned of a tough year ahead as jobless and inflation forecasts worsen.

Higher rates and high inflation are weighing heavily on growth and impacting the labour market, unemployment is still below historical averages, Chalmers said. He added that despite all of this, neither the RBA nor the Treasury are forecasting the economy to go backwards. Internally, Chalmers argued for the mid-year update to be brought forward by a month and released on Monday, with all the additional scrutiny that question time would bring to the under-pressure treasurer.

Better to face the criticism over the economy head-on and outline a plan to fix it, rather than pretending everything is fine. These are not the actions of a man on his way out. If Chalmers goes, then Albanese would have to go, too. And the prime minister has shown no signs that he is going anywhere, or that he wants to throw his treasurer overboard.

James Massola is Chief Political Commentator. He has previously been National Affairs Editor and South-East Asia Correspondent, and has won Quill and Kennedy awards and is the 2026 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year. Connect securely on Signal @jamesmassola.01