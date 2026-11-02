Albanese Warns on Democracy Threats at Commonwealth Summit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warns Commonwealth leaders that democracies face growing danger from violent threats and political polarisation, citing the attack on independent MP Helen Haines. He also pursues support for Australia's UN Security Council bid while facing domestic pressure over migration and interest rates.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will warn political leaders at a Commonwealth summit of 56 nations that democracies face increasing danger from violent threats and political polarisation.

He will cite the attack on independent MP Helen Haines as an example of the risks democratic nations face. Albanese is preparing to meet leaders on issues including climate change, social media regulation and artificial intelligence. The prime minister will meet UK counterpart Andy Burnham on Monday for talks expected to focus on fuel security, defence and rules for young British visitors to Australia on working holidays.

Also read Albanese Attends CHOGM in Antigua Amid Domestic Economic Pressure

Australia seeks UN Security Council support

Another key objective is to gain support from dozens of Commonwealth countries for Australia's bid for a place on the United Nations Security Council. The opening day of the Commonwealth meeting in St John's, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean, featured social gatherings with King Charles and Queen Camilla as guests of honour. Dancers performed at a ceremony attended by Albanese and King Charles III at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

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Albanese will address leaders at a forum on Monday before formal talks on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. In a draft of the address, he says political polarisation is reducing social cohesion and placing additional pressures on democratic processes. Workers in all jobs are feeling this as the emotional temperature of societies rises, according to the draft.

Threats against elected representatives are also increasing, especially against women, and inevitably some of these threats have been followed through, Albanese says. Serving and former parliamentarians have been injured and even murdered, he says. Just a fortnight ago, Australian member of the House of Representatives Dr Helen Haines was attacked, suffering grievous injuries, and she remains in a serious condition.

Albanese is offering to help smaller states in the Commonwealth bolster their democracies, saying he wants to amplify their voices and work to resolve conflicts. He says this is the approach Australia would bring to the United Nations Security Council should its candidacy for a seat for 2029-30 be successful. The remarks on Monday outline the agenda for Albanese's visit to CHOGM over five days this week, two years after the Commonwealth last met in Samoa.

Albanese addresses slavery debate and climate change

A debate about slavery has dominated the meeting for Britain, with King Charles expected to address the issue in his speech and Burnham signalling he is open to issuing a formal apology. The Australian agenda is focused on seeking common positions on climate change, social media and artificial intelligence. Australia understands that for many member countries climate change is an existential threat, Albanese says in the draft speech.

We are playing our part in tackling climate change domestically, and our domestic emissions targets are ambitious but achievable, he says. Albanese joined the King and Queen and other Commonwealth leaders at a cricket match that pitted Caribbean leaders against counterparts from other Commonwealth nations. Australia was represented by Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade assistant secretary James Buttigieg, who opened the bowling.

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A sudden downpour sent royal aides racing for umbrellas at an earlier function, an independence day ceremony for Antigua and Barbuda, but other social events went smoothly. Charles made light of the soaking when speaking later to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. I think I am about to grow watercress on my suit, he joked.

The Caribbean team, with legendary West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards as its honorary manager, played a team with former England captain David Gower as honorary manager. Retired cricketer Sir Viv Richards attended the celebrations. Albanese and his wife, Jodie Haydon, arrived in Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the events.

Interest rates and migrant numbers strain government

Australian borrowers are expected to be hit with another interest rate hike on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on Albanese's economic credentials as polling continues to show lacklustre support for his government. Opposition leader Angus Taylor suggested on Monday that Albanese should not be overseas while having lost control of the economy. Taylor said the prime minister does not get this, and needs to get control of the borders in this country.

He said going and having a talk with the UK prime minister to get him to fix the problem for us, he does not know where that is going to land. Albanese has targeted backpackers as part of his move to lower Australia's annual intake of migrants.

Working holidaymaker numbers have risen to record highs under the terms of a Coalition-era free trade agreement, which allowed British backpackers to live in Australia for up to three years without working in the regions. The influx of British temporary visa holders in the past three years far outnumbers the corresponding flow of Australians to the UK.