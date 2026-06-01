Albanese Weighs Up Trip to World Cup to Meet Trump Amid AUKUS Pact Doubts

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering a trip to the World Cup to meet US President Donald Trump, amidst growing concerns over the AUKUS pact and the ongoing US-Iran war.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is weighing up a trip to the World Cup to meet US President Donald Trump at the Socceroos' match against the USA this month, as new doubts emerge over the AUKUS pact and the US-Iran war drags on.

The prime minister is not expected to make a final call on the trip to Seattle until closer to the June 20 tie. Government sources said it was more likely than not that Albanese would skip the 17-hour trip, partly due to Trump's unpredictability and the difficulty in guaranteeing his attendance at events.

The Australian officials see upside in the prospect of the pair catching up at an event such as the World Cup, unlike their official meetings where they would be brushing shoulders and posing for photos at a sports match, presenting a lesser risk of Trump creating unwanted attention. It would be Trump and Albanese's third encounter, after they first met in 2021.

Trump may be busy handling negotiations to end the war with Iran, just as Albanese would be jetting off in the middle of a domestic brawl over his government's plans to rush through the parliament changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, and trusts. The Australian parliament is in session in the last week of June and first days of July. Albanese is hoping to use this period to pass the changes through the parliament.

Trump repeatedly criticised Australia over the past few months for failing to give more help to the US in the war in the Middle East. It was never exactly clear to what Trump was referring, and his successive jabs at Australia have carried less weight over time. The Labor government was





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