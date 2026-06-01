Albanese Weighs US Trip Amid AUKUS Doubts and Domestic Agenda

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering a meeting with President Donald Trump at the World Cup, but faces scheduling challenges and domestic priorities. The potential visit highlights complexities in US-Australia relations regarding AUKUS and the Middle East conflict.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering a trip to the United States to meet President Donald Trump during the Socceroos' World Cup match against the USA on June 19.

This potential meeting occurs amid new doubts about the AUKUS pact and the ongoing US-Iran conflict. A final decision on the trip to Seattle is expected closer to the June 20 match. Government sources indicate it is more likely than not that Albanese will skip the 17-hour journey, partly due to Trump's unpredictability and the difficulty in securing his attendance at events.

Australian officials, however, see value in the two leaders catching up at a sporting event, as a casual encounter would pose a lower risk of generating unwanted attention compared to formal meetings. This would be their third meeting. Trump may be occupied with negotiations to end the war with Iran around the same time Albanese would be traveling, and the Australian parliament will be in session during the last week of June and early July.

Albanese plans to use this period to push through legislative changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, and trusts. Trump has repeatedly criticized Australia for not providing more assistance in the Middle East war, although his remarks have become less impactful over time.

Albanese has defended his government's record, stating that Labor is "stepping up" on defence spending and that the AUKUS submarine program is progressing, despite the revelation that Australia will receive three used Virginia-class submarines next decade instead of a mix of old and new ones. This has drawn criticism from anti-AUKUS activists who claim Australia has been deprioritized.

Albanese emphasized that his current focus is domestic, saying, "We'll wait and see what happens, but at the moment my travel is restricted to running around Australia ... making sure the measures we have put in place in the budget are explained.

" Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Albanese was excluded from the upcoming G7 meeting, even though critical minerals and online safety-key priorities for Australia-are on the agenda. The article's author is Chief Political Correspondent Paul Sakkal, who previously covered Victorian politics and won a Walkley award and the 2025 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year. He can be contacted securely on Signal @paulsakkal.14





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