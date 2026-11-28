Federal Labor faces a devastating Victorian election result and poor polling, but historical patterns suggest Prime Minister Anthony Albanese can still win the next election due to midterm slumps and an eventual economic turnaround.

Federal Labor is in a terrible situation following today's Victorian election, which is expected to be devastating for the Labor government. The Coalition is rampant, and pollster Jim Reed says the most stunning result is that the natural default party of government for 30 years is running third in the polls, behind the Coalition and One Nation.

Kim Beazley has always categorised Victoria as Australia's only social democratic state, its most progressive. Not today. Labor's defeat in Victoria is well deserved. A state government might be able to get away with amassing thunderheads of debt if its streets are safe, its roads driveable and its leaders clean.

Also read Albanese Government Faces Political Headwinds Amid Economic Struggles and Legislative Wins

Victorian Labor State Government Failures

But to fail on every count? It's almost as if Labor was daring the people to vote it out. Dare accepted. While blame lies with the state Labor governments led serially by Dan Andrews, Jacinta Allan and Ben Carroll, Anthony Albanese hasn't helped.

The Labor prime minister is in negative territory on almost every count and he's been getting more so every month, says Reed, founder of Resolve Strategic Monitor. The Labor brand generically has a current likeability rating of negative 13 per cent in the Resolve Strategic poll. Albanese's is minus 19. He's almost a little drag on the Labor brand.

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There will be a concerted campaign by the federal Coalition and by the group described by Malcolm Turnbull as the Coalition's media arm, the Murdoch press, to blame Albanese for Labor's humbling in Victoria. And the Albanese government is in a dire position. Inflation is poisonous to governments everywhere. It's high and rising in Australia.

Interest rates are correspondingly high in a bid to contain it. This portends more pain in the months ahead for almost every household in the land. It's no surprise that Albanese is being written off. Sure, he had an impressive series of legislative wins this week.

Recent Legislative Wins For Federal Government

His government managed to win parliamentary approval for its digital duty of care bill, its domestic gas reservation, a minimum 30 per cent tax on trusts, keeping pharmaceutical scripts under the PBS at $25 until 2030, and trimming the extra rebate for older people who have private health insurance. But the government's parliamentary successes are a result of the last election, not its current standing in public opinion.

The microclimate inside Canberra's Parliament House enfolds Labor in its gentle warmth, but outside a sentiment storm of anguish and anger rages. The Liberal Party was almost getting excited this week as it felt a faint tingle of life returning to its moribund limbs. Until Thursday, when one of its senators, the non-entity Labor's woes are producing much commentary. Some is just silly.

Federal Liberal leader Angus Taylor is intoning a warning to his colleagues that Albanese could call an election as soon as early next year. This is a standard manoeuvre by opposition leaders fearing an uprising in their own ranks. They call for unity in the face of imminent danger. Hence the imaginary early election.

For Albanese to call an election in the next few months would be like the turkey voting for Christmas. Ridiculous. Albanese tells confidants that he will, once again, go full term. Which is logical because it would allow him the maximum opportunity for a turnaround in fortunes.

And some media commentators are suffering myopia. For example, you'll be hearing the claim that Labor's defeat in Victoria will invigorate opposition to Albanese nationwide. The opposite is more likely to be true. As Jim Reed says: Albanese will be happy the Victorian boil is lanced.

Impact of State Losses on Federal Support

Federal Labor's support is worst in Victoria so there's been a brand effect, where anger at a putrid state government infects sentiment towards the federal. Look at recent precedent. When Labor lost office in Queensland's state election in 2024, did it drag down Labor's vote at the federal election six months later? No. On the contrary, Albanese enjoyed the greatest federal Labor success in Queensland since Kevin Rudd's victory in 2007.

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So that prediction is nonsense, too. We're also hearing quite a few predictions that could only come from people suffering profound amnesia. Federal Labor is so disliked, and the economic outlook so bad, that Albanese cannot recover. Cue Midnight Oil's Short Memory.

You only need to cast your mind back to Albanese's last term to see the foolishness of such sophistry. After the COP31 climate negotiations ended in failure last weekend, Nationals leader Matt Canavan said it was The Voice referendum 2.0. He meant that it was another colossal collapse of Labor ideological fantasy. But the example of the Voice should remind us that midterm disasters don't fate governments to election-day ones.

There was the Voice, there was an inflation problem, Labor was having a very bad run, and the whole Coalition was almost celebrating, recalls Reed. Indeed, Labor was suffering even more in the polls in its last cycle than in its current one: at its lowest point, Labor's share of the primary vote was 25 per cent in the Resolve Strategic poll. Today it's 28 per cent. There is nothing more ordinary than a midterm slump.

Historical Precedents For Government Recovery

Just ask John Howard. His governments, every one of them, were in a losing position in the polls at some point between election days. In his first three terms, he recovered and won. Only in the fourth, after more than a decade as prime minister and confronted by Kevin Rudd rampant, did he fail to rally.

But how could Albanese possibly recover this time? With such high inflation and punishing interest rates? At the risk of pointing out the startlingly obvious, the government is midterm. Halfway.

We have to cast our minds ahead by a year and a half, two federal budgets away. One of the only certainties of the next election is that circumstances then will be different from circumstances today. The monetary cycle, now at or near its peak, will turn. How do we know?

Because it is, as the name subtly hints, a cycle. In 18 months, it's most likely that inflation and interest rates will be trending down.