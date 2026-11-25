Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci face charges following a suspected break-in at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where specialist police resources were deployed to secure the Prince and Princess of Wales's country home.

Two Albanian nationals have been formally charged with burglary and trespass following a suspected criminal intrusion at Anmer Hall, the private country estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales located in Norfolk. The incident has triggered a significant law enforcement response and legal proceedings that are now moving forward through the judicial system.

Mirgen Doku, aged thirty-four, and Arilen Ndoci, aged thirty-two, are scheduled to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday regarding the allegations surrounding the break-in. The pair, who are both nationals of Albania, face serious criminal charges after law enforcement agencies identified them as the individuals involved in the security breach at the royal property.

Also read Two Men Arrested After Reported Break-In at Anmer Hall on Sandringham Estate

Police Deployment and Security Response

Norfolk Police deployed a substantial array of specialist resources to the area immediately after receiving a call at 6pm on Monday evening regarding the suspected incident. The force utilized police dogs, drones, and the national police air service helicopter to assist with extensive searches in the vicinity of the estate. This multi-layered approach demonstrates the severity with which authorities are treating the breach of the protected site.

The deployment of aerial assets and tactical units highlights the sensitivity of the location and the priority placed on securing the Prince and Princess of Wales's country retreat. The extensive search efforts were conducted to ensure that any individuals involved were accounted for and that the property was fully secured following the initial alarm.

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Royal Family Presence and Property Details

It is understood that no members of the royal family were present at the ten-bedroom country retreat at the time the alleged burglary took place. Anmer Hall serves as a private residence for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but it is not their primary home, which provides context for the lack of royalty on-site during the evening hours of Monday.

The specific nature of the dwelling and its status as a protected site are central factors in the charges brought against the two suspects. The legal framework surrounding trespass on such sites carries significant weight, especially when combined with allegations of intent to steal from a residence.

Specific Charges and Custody Status

Mirgen Doku, who resides in west London, and Arilen Ndoci, who has no fixed address, are accused of entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. These specific charges underscore the criminal intent attributed to their actions by Norfolk Police during their investigation into the incident.

Both suspects remain in custody as the legal process unfolds. Their detention pending the magistrates court appearance ensures they will be available to face the charges laid against them. The Norwich Magistrates Court hearing will serve as the initial stage of the judicial process for these allegations, setting the trajectory for subsequent legal proceedings.